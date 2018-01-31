TOP STORIES Wednesday, January 31, 2018

News

By Brian Newlin
  • Larry Nassar: More victims to speak at another sentencing for former sports doctor in Michigan.
  • Donald Trump: President Trump's first State of the Union speech.
  • John EnglerFormer Michigan governor to assume role of interim MSU president during Nassar fallout.
  • Oakland County: Sheriff's deputy injured in Rochester Hills crash transferred to new facility.

LOCAL

  • MSU: University expected to name new president.
  • Oakland County: Sheriff's deputy injured in Rochester Hills crash transferred to new facility.
  • Detroit's West Side: Detroit officials rescue 15 of 17 dogs trapped inside burning home.
  • OlympicsMetro Detroit woman prepares for trip to Olympics as hockey referee.
  • Detroit: Camaro driver sentenced 10 to 30 years on murder charges in fatal crash.
  • Weather30 mph winds Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Toronto: Killer buried victims' remains in potted plants.
  • Houston: Kidnapping victim killed when he grabbed FBI agent's rifle, police chief says.
  • Las Vegas Shooting: Documents include second person of interest.
  • Super Blue Blood Moon: Rare moon dazzles sky gazers.
  • Virginia Tech: Student accused of trying to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo.

POLITICS:

  • Donald Trump: President Trump's first State of the Union speech.
  • Hillary Clinton: Former presidential candidate apologizes minutes before SOTU for handling of sexual harassment allegations.
  • Bernie Sanders: Independent Vermont senator holds his own live SOTU response.
  • FBI: Trump says he'll '100%' release Nunes' FBI memo.
  • Mike Pompeo: CIA director met top Russian spies.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Passion Of The Christ: Mel Gibson's 'Passion Of The Christ' is getting a sequel.
  • Hereditary: Watch the trailer for horror film being called 'the scariest movie in years'.
  • Vice: Digital chief out after suspension over sexual harassment allegations.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Pistons: Pistons top Cavaliers 125-114.
  • Brett Favre: Hall of Fame quarterback discusses NFL's approach to concussions.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

