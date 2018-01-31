TOP STORIES Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Larry Nassar: More victims to speak at another sentencing for former sports doctor in Michigan.
- Donald Trump: President Trump's first State of the Union speech.
- John Engler: Former Michigan governor to assume role of interim MSU president during Nassar fallout.
- Oakland County: Sheriff's deputy injured in Rochester Hills crash transferred to new facility.
LOCAL:
- MSU: University expected to name new president.
- Detroit's West Side: Detroit officials rescue 15 of 17 dogs trapped inside burning home.
- Olympics: Metro Detroit woman prepares for trip to Olympics as hockey referee.
- Detroit: Camaro driver sentenced 10 to 30 years on murder charges in fatal crash.
- Weather: 30 mph winds Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Toronto: Killer buried victims' remains in potted plants.
- Houston: Kidnapping victim killed when he grabbed FBI agent's rifle, police chief says.
- Las Vegas Shooting: Documents include second person of interest.
- Super Blue Blood Moon: Rare moon dazzles sky gazers.
- Virginia Tech: Student accused of trying to buy 5,000 rounds of ammo.
POLITICS:
- Donald Trump: President Trump's first State of the Union speech.
- Hillary Clinton: Former presidential candidate apologizes minutes before SOTU for handling of sexual harassment allegations.
- Bernie Sanders: Independent Vermont senator holds his own live SOTU response.
- FBI: Trump says he'll '100%' release Nunes' FBI memo.
- Mike Pompeo: CIA director met top Russian spies.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Passion Of The Christ: Mel Gibson's 'Passion Of The Christ' is getting a sequel.
- Hereditary: Watch the trailer for horror film being called 'the scariest movie in years'.
- Vice: Digital chief out after suspension over sexual harassment allegations.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Pistons: Pistons top Cavaliers 125-114.
- Brett Favre: Hall of Fame quarterback discusses NFL's approach to concussions.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
