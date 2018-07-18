News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, July 18, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Gerrymandering: Michigan's high court to hear arguments over anti-gerrymandering ballot proposal.
  • Midtown Detroit: Shootout at Detroit One Coney Island injures 1; police seek gunman.
  • Ford: Automaker recalls 550K Fusions, Escapes due to possible rollaway risk.
  • Little Caesars Arena: Venue switches to mobile ticketing -- here's what you need to know.

LOCAL

  • Little Caesars Arena: Venue switches to mobile ticketing -- here's what you need to know.
  • Hogweed: How to identify, report dangerous hogweed plant found in Michigan.
  • Midtown Detroit: Shootout at Detroit One Coney Island injures 1; police seek gunman.
  • Gerrymandering: Michigan's high court to hear arguments over anti-gerrymandering ballot proposal.
  • Ann Arbor: An essential guide to the 2018 Ann Arbor Art Fair.
  • Detroit: $25,000 bond set for mother in baby's drowning in flooded basement.
  • Detroit: 4 men sentenced for 'epic case of internet child exploitation'.
  • Sterling Heights: 41-year-old woman killed as Sterling Heights police investigate first homicide of year.
  • Eastpointe: Couple pleads for thieves to return 9-week-old puppy taken during robbery.
  • WeatherTemps near 80 Wednesday with mix of sun, clouds.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Ford: Automaker recalls 550K Fusions, Escapes due to possible rollaway risk.
  • Iowa: Police say man named King Kong threatened to cut up, salt and eat young children.
  • Houston: Suspect in killings faces capital murder charges.
  • Minneapolis: City helps teen get permit for his hot dog stand.
  • TexasMan found guilty of hate crime in burning of mosque.

POLITICS:

  • Gerrymandering: Michigan's high court to hear arguments over anti-gerrymandering ballot proposal.
  • Immigration: Immigrant children describe treatment in detention centers.
  • Drug Laws: Drug users on probation can be required to remain drug-free, court rules.
  • Trump: President keeps up defense of Helsinki showing.
  • James ComeyEx-FBI head urges public to vote Democratic.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Paul Walker: Documentary about life of late actor to premiere next month.
  • Sinclair: Company announces changes to its bid for Tribune.
  • Michelle Williams: Former Destiny's Child singer reveals she sought help for mental health issues.

SPORTS:

  • Little Caesars Arena: Venue switches to mobile ticketing -- here's what you need to know.
  • Sam Warburton: Lions' Sam Warburton announces rugby retirement at age 29.
  • Bryce Harper: Hometown star Bryce Harper wins Home Run Derby.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.