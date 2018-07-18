TOP STORIES Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Gerrymandering: Michigan's high court to hear arguments over anti-gerrymandering ballot proposal.
- Midtown Detroit: Shootout at Detroit One Coney Island injures 1; police seek gunman.
- Ford: Automaker recalls 550K Fusions, Escapes due to possible rollaway risk.
- Little Caesars Arena: Venue switches to mobile ticketing -- here's what you need to know.
LOCAL:
- Hogweed: How to identify, report dangerous hogweed plant found in Michigan.
- Ann Arbor: An essential guide to the 2018 Ann Arbor Art Fair.
- Detroit: $25,000 bond set for mother in baby's drowning in flooded basement.
- Detroit: 4 men sentenced for 'epic case of internet child exploitation'.
- Sterling Heights: 41-year-old woman killed as Sterling Heights police investigate first homicide of year.
- Eastpointe: Couple pleads for thieves to return 9-week-old puppy taken during robbery.
- Weather: Temps near 80 Wednesday with mix of sun, clouds.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Iowa: Police say man named King Kong threatened to cut up, salt and eat young children.
- Houston: Suspect in killings faces capital murder charges.
- Minneapolis: City helps teen get permit for his hot dog stand.
- Texas: Man found guilty of hate crime in burning of mosque.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Immigrant children describe treatment in detention centers.
- Drug Laws: Drug users on probation can be required to remain drug-free, court rules.
- Trump: President keeps up defense of Helsinki showing.
- James Comey: Ex-FBI head urges public to vote Democratic.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Paul Walker: Documentary about life of late actor to premiere next month.
- Sinclair: Company announces changes to its bid for Tribune.
- Michelle Williams: Former Destiny's Child singer reveals she sought help for mental health issues.
SPORTS:
- Sam Warburton: Lions' Sam Warburton announces rugby retirement at age 29.
- Bryce Harper: Hometown star Bryce Harper wins Home Run Derby.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
