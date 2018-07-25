TOP STORIES Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Chemical Bank: Michigan's largest bank moving HQ to Detroit.
- Sergio Marchionne: Former Fiat Chrysler leader dies at age 66.
- Detroit: Transgender woman shot during struggle over man's weapon at gas station.
- Trump: President blasts Cohen over tape disclosure.
LOCAL:
- Michigan Lottery: $1M winning Mega Millions ticket bought in Detroit.
- St. Clair Shores: Woman's car lands upside down in St. Clair Shores Golf Course pond after flipping off highway.
- Lansing: Commission approves power rate cuts for DTE, Consumers Energy customers.
- Independence Township: Armed Oakland County Subway robber strikes again.
- Detroit's East Side: Popeyes closes after video shows terrible conditions in kitchen.
- Livonia: Thieves steal $20,000 worth of landscaping equipment from couple running small business.
- Detroit: Business owner formally charged in Eastern Market spitting assault case.
- Weather: Dry and warm Wednesday, storm chances Thursday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Sergio Marchionne: Former Fiat Chrysler leader dies at age 66.
- Texas: Wife of slain doctor says Gunman fired 3 times.
- Weather: Flooding in the Mid-Atlantic is shaping up to be 'dangerous'.
- Pennsylvania: Man shot to death while defending friend against racial slurs, police say.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President blasts Cohen over tape disclosure.
- Los Angeles: President Trump's Hollywood star smashed to rubble by man with pickaxe, police say.
- Immigration: Judge says family reunion progress ‘remarkable' but ‘deeply troubling'.
- Maxine Waters: Package labeled 'anthrax' found at Maxine Waters' LA office.
- Jimmy Carter: Former president says the US has 'lost its place' as a leader in human rights.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Demi Lovato: Singer hospitalized for apparent drug overdose.
- Lena Waithe: Emmy-winning writer and producer scores Showtime first-look deal.
- The Conners: ABC sets October premiere date for 'The Conners'.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Pitching prospect Kyle Funkhouser out for year with foot injury.
- Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions have second-lowest worth in NFL at $1.7 billion, Forbes says.
- Formula One: Formula One scraps plans to launch Miami Grand Prix in 2019.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
