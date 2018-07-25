TOP STORIES Wednesday, July 25, 2018

News

  • Chemical Bank: Michigan's largest bank moving HQ to Detroit.
  • Sergio Marchionne: Former Fiat Chrysler leader dies at age 66.
  • Detroit: Transgender woman shot during struggle over man's weapon at gas station.
  • Trump: President blasts Cohen over tape disclosure.

LOCAL

  • Michigan Lottery: $1M winning Mega Millions ticket bought in Detroit.
  • St. Clair Shores: Woman's car lands upside down in St. Clair Shores Golf Course pond after flipping off highway.
  • Lansing: Commission approves power rate cuts for DTE, Consumers Energy customers.
  • Independence Township: Armed Oakland County Subway robber strikes again.
  • Detroit's East Side: Popeyes closes after video shows terrible conditions in kitchen.
  • Detroit: Business owner formally charged in Eastern Market spitting assault case.
  • WeatherDry and warm Wednesday, storm chances Thursday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Texas: Wife of slain doctor says Gunman fired 3 times.
  • Weather: Flooding in the Mid-Atlantic is shaping up to be 'dangerous'.
  • PennsylvaniaMan shot to death while defending friend against racial slurs, police say.

POLITICS:

  • Los Angeles: President Trump's Hollywood star smashed to rubble by man with pickaxe, police say.
  • Immigration: Judge says family reunion progress ‘remarkable' but ‘deeply troubling'.
  • Maxine Waters: Package labeled 'anthrax' found at Maxine Waters' LA office.
  • Jimmy CarterFormer president says the US has 'lost its place' as a leader in human rights.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Demi Lovato: Singer hospitalized for apparent drug overdose.
  • Lena Waithe: Emmy-winning writer and producer scores Showtime first-look deal.
  • The Conners: ABC sets October premiere date for 'The Conners'.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Pitching prospect Kyle Funkhouser out for year with foot injury.
  • Detroit Lions: Detroit Lions have second-lowest worth in NFL at $1.7 billion, Forbes says.
  • Formula One: Formula One scraps plans to launch Miami Grand Prix in 2019.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

