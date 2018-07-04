News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, July 4, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • WeatherHeat advisory with rain, thundershowers.
  • Detroit: Lawsuit alleges security guard at Detroit high school broke teen boy's jaw.
  • Detroit Public Schools: Family files lawsuit against Detroit schools after teacher slams door on child, severing his finger.
  • Affirmative ActionUS to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions.

LOCAL

  • Coyotes: Coyotes attack, kill deer in front yard of Rochester Hills home.
  • Defenders: Detroit rapper accused of funding up-and-coming career with 3,000 stolen credit cards.
  • Defenders: Detroit felon posing with weapons on Facebook under fake name is busted thanks to jail ID bracelet.
  • State Police: MSP disguised as panhandlers catch drivers not wearing seat belts.
  • Missing: Detroit police looking for 16-year-old girl who never returned home from friend's house.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Arizona: Woman, 92, allegedly killed son, 72, who wanted to put her in a nursing home.
  • Oregon: Woman calls police on a black representative campaigning for re-election.
  • California: Defendants in Ghost Ship fire take plea deals, avert trial.
  • Marijuana: Colorado survey suggests legal marijuana is attracting homeless people.

POLITICS:

  • Trump: President parrots Iran cleric, dubious Fox News article to attack Obama.
  • Immigration: What are the options facing parents being deported?
  • Jeff Sessions: Attorney general withdraws past resource guides related to immigration.
  • Scott Pruitt: Woman confronts, urges EPA administrator to resign at a restaurant.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Katharine McPhee: Former "American Idol" contestant engaged to David Foster.
  • Kevin Spacey: Guy Pearce reflects on working with disgraced actor, calls him 'handsy'.

SPORTS:

  • Dan Gilbert: Report says Gilbert is part of group trying to buy Sports Illustrated.
  • Wimbledon: Sasnovich stuns Kvitova at tennis tournament.
  • World Cup: England knocks out Colombia on penalties.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

