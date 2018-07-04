TOP STORIES Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather: Heat advisory with rain, thundershowers.
- Detroit: Lawsuit alleges security guard at Detroit high school broke teen boy's jaw.
- Detroit Public Schools: Family files lawsuit against Detroit schools after teacher slams door on child, severing his finger.
- Affirmative Action: US to stop encouraging race as factor in school admissions.
LOCAL:
- Coyotes: Coyotes attack, kill deer in front yard of Rochester Hills home.
- Defenders: Detroit rapper accused of funding up-and-coming career with 3,000 stolen credit cards.
- Detroit Public Schools: Family files lawsuit against Detroit schools after teacher slams door on child, severing his finger.
- Defenders: Detroit felon posing with weapons on Facebook under fake name is busted thanks to jail ID bracelet.
- State Police: MSP disguised as panhandlers catch drivers not wearing seat belts.
- Missing: Detroit police looking for 16-year-old girl who never returned home from friend's house.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Arizona: Woman, 92, allegedly killed son, 72, who wanted to put her in a nursing home.
- Oregon: Woman calls police on a black representative campaigning for re-election.
- California: Defendants in Ghost Ship fire take plea deals, avert trial.
- Marijuana: Colorado survey suggests legal marijuana is attracting homeless people.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President parrots Iran cleric, dubious Fox News article to attack Obama.
- Immigration: What are the options facing parents being deported?
- Jeff Sessions: Attorney general withdraws past resource guides related to immigration.
- Scott Pruitt: Woman confronts, urges EPA administrator to resign at a restaurant.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Katharine McPhee: Former "American Idol" contestant engaged to David Foster.
- Kevin Spacey: Guy Pearce reflects on working with disgraced actor, calls him 'handsy'.
SPORTS:
- Dan Gilbert: Report says Gilbert is part of group trying to buy Sports Illustrated.
- Wimbledon: Sasnovich stuns Kvitova at tennis tournament.
- World Cup: England knocks out Colombia on penalties.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
