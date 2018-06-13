TOP STORIES Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit's East Side: Man, 2 kids shot near Sanford, Conner on Detroit's east side; man killed.
- Kwame Kilpatrick: Former Detroit mayor asks president for pardon in blog post.
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers lose injured Cabrera for season in 6-4 loss to Twins.
- John Conyers III: Michigan appeals court denies John Conyers III's ballot request for 13th Congressional seat.
LOCAL:
- Detroit's East Side: Man, 2 kids shot near Sanford, Conner on Detroit's east side; man killed.
- Wixom: Mother of teen killed in hit-and-run speaks after suspected driver arrested.
- Kwame Kilpatrick: Former Detroit mayor asks president for pardon in blog post.
- John Conyers III: Michigan appeals court denies John Conyers III's ballot request for 13th Congressional seat.
- Lansing: Michigan Legislature approves 3-foot distance to pass bikes on the road.
- Detroit's East Side: 1 hurt, 3 arrested after woman with stroller fires shots at another woman.
- Auburn Hills: 22-year-old woman ejected from SUV during crash on I-75.
- Weather: Rain and thundershowers expected today.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Minnesota: Raccoon's 25-story skyscraper climb goes viral.
- Taco Bell: Everybody gets free Taco Bell today thanks to the Golden State Warriors.
- HealthEquity: Company reports email breach that compromised health information.
- Tokyo: ‘Dead' husband returns year after Japan police send wrong body.
- Arizona: Ex-wife of Arizona killer lived in fear for 9 years waiting for 'his revenge'.
POLITICS:
- California: Initiative to break California into 3 states to go on November ballot.
- John Conyers III: Michigan appeals court denies John Conyers III's ballot request for 13th Congressional seat.
- #MeToo: Senate Judiciary Committee takes up #MeToo in courts.
- South Carolina: Trump takes credit for Sanford loss in South Carolina primary.
- Andrew McCabe: Former FBI deputy director sues Justice, FBI for materials related to his firing.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Disney: Teaser trailer released for Tim Burton's remake of 'Dumbo'.
- Robert De Niro: Trump punches back at actor for comments at Tony Awards.
- Rose McGowan: Actress indicted on felony drug charge.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers lose injured Cabrera for season in 6-4 loss to Twins.
- Taco Bell: Everybody gets free Taco Bell today thanks to the Golden State Warriors.
- FIFA: FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup in North America over Moroccan bid.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.