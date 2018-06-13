TOP STORIES Wednesday, June 13, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Detroit's East Side: Man, 2 kids shot near Sanford, Conner on Detroit's east side; man killed.
  • Wixom: Mother of teen killed in hit-and-run speaks after suspected driver arrested.
  • Kwame Kilpatrick: Former Detroit mayor asks president for pardon in blog post.
  • John Conyers III: Michigan appeals court denies John Conyers III's ballot request for 13th Congressional seat.
  • Lansing: Michigan Legislature approves 3-foot distance to pass bikes on the road.
  • Detroit's East Side: 1 hurt, 3 arrested after woman with stroller fires shots at another woman.
  • Auburn Hills: 22-year-old woman ejected from SUV during crash on I-75.
  • WeatherRain and thundershowers expected today.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Minnesota: Raccoon's 25-story skyscraper climb goes viral.
  • Taco Bell: Everybody gets free Taco Bell today thanks to the Golden State Warriors.
  • HealthEquity: Company reports email breach that compromised health information.
  • Tokyo‘Dead' husband returns year after Japan police send wrong body.
  • Arizona: Ex-wife of Arizona killer lived in fear for 9 years waiting for 'his revenge'.

POLITICS:

  • California: Initiative to break California into 3 states to go on November ballot.
  • John Conyers III: Michigan appeals court denies John Conyers III's ballot request for 13th Congressional seat.
  • #MeToo: Senate Judiciary Committee takes up #MeToo in courts.
  • South Carolina: Trump takes credit for Sanford loss in South Carolina primary.
  • Andrew McCabe: Former FBI deputy director sues Justice, FBI for materials related to his firing.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Disney: Teaser trailer released for Tim Burton's remake of 'Dumbo'.
  • Robert De Niro: Trump punches back at actor for comments at Tony Awards.
  • Rose McGowan: Actress indicted on felony drug charge.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Tigers lose injured Cabrera for season in 6-4 loss to Twins.
  • Taco Bell: Everybody gets free Taco Bell today thanks to the Golden State Warriors.
  • FIFA: FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup in North America over Moroccan bid.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

