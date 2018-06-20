News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, June 20, 2018

By Brian Newlin

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Roseville: Crews forced to tear up 2,500 feet of concrete poured during I-696 project.
  • Dearborn: Man attacked, carjacked woman then crashed into police car, fired shot.
  • Marijuana: Michigan communities dive into fine print of recreational marijuana ballot proposal.
  • Novi: Novi could be next Metro Detroit city to join SMART bus system.
  • Detroit: 2 people move orange barrels, signs from I-94 ramp to drive through construction zone.
  • Ann Arbor: Reward offered in search for retired University of Michigan professor's killer.
  • Ferndale: Video shows woman assaulting another woman overnight in Ferndale alley.
  • WeatherMorning rain and isolated thundershowers on Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • ImmigrationQ&A on detention of children at US southern border.
  • Automotive: German automakers offer to end EU's tariff's on US autos, report says.
  • San Francisco: Police have suspect in serial murder case cold for 40 years.
  • Hawaii: Farmers risk lava and toxic air to save produce.
  • Chicago: Teen died nearly a day after presumed dead.

POLITICS:

  • ImmigrationStates pulling National Guard from border over family separations.
  • Jeff Sessions: Attorney general says migrant children are 'well cared for'.
  • Trump: President digs at Sanford primary loss during Capitol Hill meeting.
  • Capitol Hill: Congressional Hispanic Caucus members shout at Trump.
  • Thomas Homan: Acting ICE director, on 'zero tolerance' policy, says 'it's the law'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Disney: Company raises its bid for Fox to $71 billion.
  • Electric Forest: Festival returns to West Michigan this week.
  • Kevin Spacey: Disgraced actor's 'Billionaire Boys Club' to get theatrical release.

SPORTS:

  • Rob Gronkowski: Report says Patriots talked to Lions, 3 other teams about trade for star tight end.
  • Gatorade: Sports drink going sugarless for first time in its history.
  • World Cup: Reporter sexually assaulted on live TV.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

