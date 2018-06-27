TOP STORIES Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Ann Arbor: Woman charged in deadly double stabbing.
- Michigan State University: Trustees unveil timeline for new president selection.
- Weather: Here's when rain, thundershowers are expected today.
- Fortnite: Examining costs, scams, addiction of online game.
LOCAL:
- Michigan State University: Trustees unveil timeline for new president selection.
- Ann Arbor: Woman charged in deadly double stabbing.
- Northville Township: Supervisor says old psychiatric hospital property has not been sold.
- Michigan Lottery: Unclaimed winning Fast Cash prize worth $519K expires next month.
- Southwest Detroit: Woman injured in hit-and-run speaks about incident.
- Detroit: Possible serial smash-and-grab suspects arrested after crash.
- Detroit City Airport: Couple killed in small plane crash was headed to Detroit for daughter's volleyball tournament.
- Weather: Here's when rain, thundershowers are expected today.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Fortnite: Examining costs, scams, addiction of online game.
- Kansas: 5 injured after tornado rips through Kansas town.
- Antwon Rose: Officer charged with criminal homicide in shooting.
- #JusticeForJunior: New Yorkers call for justice after teen dragged out of store, stabbed by group.
- Texas: Flyers outside sheriff's office test positive for fentanyl.
POLITICS:
- Robert Wilkie: Trump's nominee to lead VA will face Congress in hearing.
- Primaries: Big night for progressives, other takeaways from primaries.
- Reality Winner: Former government contractor pleads guilty to leaking classified material.
- Justice Department: Report highlights gender discrimination in DOJ.
- Terry Crews: Actor tells Senate more men need to talk about sexual assault.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Fortnite: Examining costs, scams, addiction of online game.
- Terry Crews: Actor tells Senate more men need to talk about sexual assault.
- Ariana Grande: Singer teases new song on her birthday.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Team looking at goalies, center.
- John Beilein: Michigan coach says offer from Pistons would have been tough decision.
- Red Wings: Team agrees to terms with Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.