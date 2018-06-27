News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, June 27, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Ann Arbor: Woman charged in deadly double stabbing.
  • Michigan State University: Trustees unveil timeline for new president selection.
  • WeatherHere's when rain, thundershowers are expected today.
  • Fortnite: Examining costs, scams, addiction of online game.

LOCAL

  • Ann Arbor: Woman charged in deadly double stabbing.
  • Northville Township: Supervisor says old psychiatric hospital property has not been sold.
  • Michigan Lottery: Unclaimed winning Fast Cash prize worth $519K expires next month.
  • Southwest Detroit: Woman injured in hit-and-run speaks about incident.
  • Detroit: Possible serial smash-and-grab suspects arrested after crash.
  • Detroit City Airport: Couple killed in small plane crash was headed to Detroit for daughter's volleyball tournament.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Kansas: 5 injured after tornado rips through Kansas town.
  • Antwon Rose: Officer charged with criminal homicide in shooting.
  • #JusticeForJuniorNew Yorkers call for justice after teen dragged out of store, stabbed by group.
  • Texas: Flyers outside sheriff's office test positive for fentanyl.

POLITICS:

  • Robert Wilkie: Trump's nominee to lead VA will face Congress in hearing.
  • Primaries: Big night for progressives, other takeaways from primaries.
  • Reality Winner: Former government contractor pleads guilty to leaking classified material.
  • Justice Department: Report highlights gender discrimination in DOJ.
  • Terry Crews: Actor tells Senate more men need to talk about sexual assault.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Ariana Grande: Singer teases new song on her birthday.

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Team looking at goalies, center.
  • John Beilein: Michigan coach says offer from Pistons would have been tough decision.
  • Red Wings: Team agrees to terms with Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

