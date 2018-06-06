News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, June 6, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Help Me Hank: State investigation underway after Detroit woman's illegal dental operations exposed.
  • Marijuana: Michigan voters will be asked if they want it legalized.
  • Detroit: 5 men accused of 25 smash-and-grab robberies throughout Detroit this year.
  • Missing: Endangered 16-year-old girl last seen May 30 near Jackson, Michigan.
  • Missing: Endangered 15-year-old boy last seen May 25 in Chesterfield Township.
  • West Bloomfield: Historic home on Maple Road goes up in flames.
  • Kwame Kilpatrick: Ex-Detroit mayor moved again; now he's in low security federal prison in New Jersey.
  • Michigan State University: Former Michigan State football players face sentencing in sexual assault case.
  • I-696: Detroit man critically injured after crashing motorcycle into back of semi truck on I-696, MSP says.
  • WeatherCool temps Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: Lava fills up bay, destroys hundreds of homes.
  • Brock TurnerVoters back recall of judge who sentenced Stanford swimmer.
  • Minnesota: Scathing obituary posted for 80-year-old woman.
  • IHOP: Restaurant chain is changing its name to IHOb and nobody knows why.
  • Virginia: Police chase stolen armored personnel carrier through Richmond.

POLITICS:

  • Kelly Sadler: Trump aide who was dismissive of McCain leaves White House.
  • Trade: GOP senators weigh trade fight with Trump.
  • Immigration: Sessions, DOJ are public face of Trump's immigration policy.
  • California: Error leaves 118,000 voters in California off rosters in Los Angeles County.
  • Bill Clinton: Former president says 'I was mad at me' over recent Lewinsky comments.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Kate Spade: How the designer became a household name.
  • Wall Street Journal: Editor-in-chief steps down.
  • Bill Gates: Billionaire Microsoft cofounder gives 2018 college grads his favorite new book for free.

SPORTS:

  • Trump: President attends Celebration of America instead of Eagles Super Bowl event.
  • Forbes: No women in top 100 richest athletes list.
  • Matthew Stafford: 4 Detroit athletes among highest-paid in the world, according to Forbes.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

