TOP STORIES Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Help Me Hank: State investigation underway after Detroit woman's illegal dental operations exposed.
- Marijuana: Michigan voters will be asked if they want it legalized.
- Hawaii: Lava fills up bay, destroys hundreds of homes.
- Detroit: 5 men accused of 25 smash-and-grab robberies throughout Detroit this year.
LOCAL:
- Missing: Endangered 16-year-old girl last seen May 30 near Jackson, Michigan.
- Missing: Endangered 15-year-old boy last seen May 25 in Chesterfield Township.
- West Bloomfield: Historic home on Maple Road goes up in flames.
- Kwame Kilpatrick: Ex-Detroit mayor moved again; now he's in low security federal prison in New Jersey.
- Michigan State University: Former Michigan State football players face sentencing in sexual assault case.
- I-696: Detroit man critically injured after crashing motorcycle into back of semi truck on I-696, MSP says.
- Weather: Cool temps Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hawaii: Lava fills up bay, destroys hundreds of homes.
- Brock Turner: Voters back recall of judge who sentenced Stanford swimmer.
- Minnesota: Scathing obituary posted for 80-year-old woman.
- IHOP: Restaurant chain is changing its name to IHOb and nobody knows why.
- Virginia: Police chase stolen armored personnel carrier through Richmond.
POLITICS:
- Kelly Sadler: Trump aide who was dismissive of McCain leaves White House.
- Trade: GOP senators weigh trade fight with Trump.
- Immigration: Sessions, DOJ are public face of Trump's immigration policy.
- California: Error leaves 118,000 voters in California off rosters in Los Angeles County.
- Bill Clinton: Former president says 'I was mad at me' over recent Lewinsky comments.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Kate Spade: How the designer became a household name.
- Wall Street Journal: Editor-in-chief steps down.
- Bill Gates: Billionaire Microsoft cofounder gives 2018 college grads his favorite new book for free.
SPORTS:
- Trump: President attends Celebration of America instead of Eagles Super Bowl event.
- Forbes: No women in top 100 richest athletes list.
- Matthew Stafford: 4 Detroit athletes among highest-paid in the world, according to Forbes.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
