TOP STORIES Wednesday, March 21, 2018

By Brian Newlin

  • Austin: Police say suspect in Austin serial bombing attacks blew himself up.
  • Detroit Lions: Team signs Ontario native, ex-Seahawks TE Luke Wilson.
  • Detroit: Feds search for man wanted on gun, drug charges.
  • Saginaw: 13-year-old Michigan boy held after being spotted with gun outside elementary school.

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Southbound I-75 closed at I-94 in Detroit as crews fix bridge hit by truck.
  • Drew Feustel: Meet the Metro Detroit astronaut heading to the International Space Station.
  • Detroit's East Side: Train gets stuck after tracks cave in.
  • Canton Township: 1 hurt, 1 arrested after shots fired during argument at gas station.
  • Shelby Township: Man charged with wife's murder; death first reported as suicide.
  • Lansing: Michigan House poised to approve 3-foot distance to pass bikes.
  • Detroit Bars: Michigan lawmaker wants Detroit bars to stay open 2 hours later on weekends, holidays.
  • WeatherSnow misses to south, breezy and cool here.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • FacebookHere's how to protect your data.
  • Southern California: 'Atmospheric river' triggers evacuations.
  • Florida: New gun law used on brother of Parkland school shooter.
  • Nor'easter: Storm will likely bring most significant spring snow in years.

POLITICS:

  • Sex TraffickingSenate expected to vote soon on sex trafficking bill.
  • AustinTrump hails 'great job' by law enforcement.
  • Michigan: Snyder expected to endorse Calley in governor race.
  • Cambridge AnalyticaBannon led team that tested many Trump phrases, employee says.
  • Fox News: Former Fox analyst blasts network as 'propaganda machine'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Smithsonian: Museum moves Michelle Obama portrait due to 'high volume of visitors'.
  • Bill O'Reilly: Women in defamation suit want settlement agreements made public.

SPORTS:

  • NFL Free AgencyLatest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings beat Flyers 5-4 in shootout to halt 10-game skid.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

