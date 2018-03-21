TOP STORIES Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Austin: Police say suspect in Austin serial bombing attacks blew himself up.
- Detroit Lions: Team signs Ontario native, ex-Seahawks TE Luke Wilson.
- Detroit: Feds search for man wanted on gun, drug charges.
- Saginaw: 13-year-old Michigan boy held after being spotted with gun outside elementary school.
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Southbound I-75 closed at I-94 in Detroit as crews fix bridge hit by truck.
- Drew Feustel: Meet the Metro Detroit astronaut heading to the International Space Station.
- Saginaw: 13-year-old Michigan boy held after being spotted with gun outside elementary school.
- Detroit: Feds search for man wanted on gun, drug charges.
- Detroit's East Side: Train gets stuck after tracks cave in.
- Canton Township: 1 hurt, 1 arrested after shots fired during argument at gas station.
- Shelby Township: Man charged with wife's murder; death first reported as suicide.
- Lansing: Michigan House poised to approve 3-foot distance to pass bikes.
- Detroit Bars: Michigan lawmaker wants Detroit bars to stay open 2 hours later on weekends, holidays.
- Weather: Snow misses to south, breezy and cool here.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Austin: Police say suspect in Austin serial bombing attacks blew himself up.
- Facebook: Here's how to protect your data.
- Southern California: 'Atmospheric river' triggers evacuations.
- Florida: New gun law used on brother of Parkland school shooter.
- Nor'easter: Storm will likely bring most significant spring snow in years.
POLITICS:
- Sex Trafficking: Senate expected to vote soon on sex trafficking bill.
- Austin: Trump hails 'great job' by law enforcement.
- Michigan: Snyder expected to endorse Calley in governor race.
- Cambridge Analytica: Bannon led team that tested many Trump phrases, employee says.
- Fox News: Former Fox analyst blasts network as 'propaganda machine'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Fox News: Former Fox analyst blasts network as 'propaganda machine'.
- Smithsonian: Museum moves Michelle Obama portrait due to 'high volume of visitors'.
- Bill O'Reilly: Women in defamation suit want settlement agreements made public.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: Team signs Ontario native, ex-Seahawks TE Luke Wilson.
- NFL Free Agency: Latest Lions news for 2018 free agency period.
- Red Wings: Red Wings beat Flyers 5-4 in shootout to halt 10-game skid.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.