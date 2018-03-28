TOP STORIES Wednesday, March 28, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Jackie Ryan: Macomb County Deputy Clerk removed from office after refusing to leave.
  • Richard Phillips: Wayne County prosecutor to hold press conference on Richard Phillips case.
  • Detroit Tigers: What you need to know for Opening Day 2018.
  • Hamtramck: Hamtramck High School evacuated due to gas leak.
  • Karen Spranger: Macomb County Clerk removed from office immediately, judge says.
  • Southfield: Fake basketball coach charged with assaulting 8th grade student.
  • Macomb County: Man who ran out of gas killed by driver on I-696; Westbound lanes reopened.
  • Livonia: Residents outraged by major attendance problem for Zoning Board of Appeals members.
  • Troy: Former city manager's bond increased after contact with alleged victim in domestic assault case.
  • WeatherCloudy Wednesday with lows in the 40s.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Kansas3 people face charges in boy's waterslide decapitation.
  • Utah: New 'free range parenting' bill gaining attention.
  • Stephon  Clark: Brother of Sacramento man killed by police storms City Council with protesters.
  • Pulse Shooting: Jury to hear closing arguments in Pulse shooter's wife trial.
  • Austin: Serial bomber's roommate still being questioned, lawmaker says.

POLITICS:

  • Kim Jong UnChina throws Trump a curve ahead of Kim meeting.
  • John McCainSenator penning 'no-holds-barred' memoir.
  • Supreme Court: Gerrymandering back as midterms near.
  • CensusCitizenship question could prompt blank response.
  • Trump: The President still can't find a lawyer.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

