TOP STORIES Wednesday, March 28, 2018

- Jackie Ryan: Macomb County Deputy Clerk removed from office after refusing to leave.
- Detroit Tigers: What you need to know for Opening Day 2018.
- Karen Spranger: Macomb County Clerk removed from office immediately, judge says.
- Richard Phillips: Wayne County prosecutor to hold press conference on Richard Phillips case.
LOCAL:
- Hamtramck: Hamtramck High School evacuated due to gas leak.
- Southfield: Fake basketball coach charged with assaulting 8th grade student.
- Macomb County: Man who ran out of gas killed by driver on I-696; Westbound lanes reopened.
- Livonia: Residents outraged by major attendance problem for Zoning Board of Appeals members.
- Troy: Former city manager's bond increased after contact with alleged victim in domestic assault case.
- Weather: Cloudy Wednesday with lows in the 40s.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Kansas: 3 people face charges in boy's waterslide decapitation.
- Utah: New 'free range parenting' bill gaining attention.
- Stephon Clark: Brother of Sacramento man killed by police storms City Council with protesters.
- Pulse Shooting: Jury to hear closing arguments in Pulse shooter's wife trial.
- Austin: Serial bomber's roommate still being questioned, lawmaker says.
POLITICS:
- Kim Jong Un: China throws Trump a curve ahead of Kim meeting.
- John McCain: Senator penning 'no-holds-barred' memoir.
- Supreme Court: Gerrymandering back as midterms near.
- Census: Citizenship question could prompt blank response.
- Trump: The President still can't find a lawyer.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Caroline Sunshine: Former Disney actress joins White House press team.
- The Voice!: Detroiter Gary Edwards makes it on The Voice!
SPORTS:
- Zeke Upshaw: Grand Rapids Drive player suffered 'sudden cardiac death'.
- Odell Beckham Jr.: Latest news and buzz around Giants star.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
