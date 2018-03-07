TOP STORIES Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Mike Duggan: Watch Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's 2018 State of the City address.
- Weather: Areas of SE Michigan getting several inches of snow.
- O'Reilly Shooting: Man to be sentenced in shooting of Detroit auto parts store manager; 2 women face trial.
- Texas: Election Results for Texas Primary on March 6, 2018.
LOCAL:
- O'Reilly Shooting: Man to be sentenced in shooting of Detroit auto parts store manager; 2 women face trial.
- Delta Township: 3 dead, 4 injured after crash in Michigan.
- Warren: Neighbors to be sentenced in teen's deadly heroin overdose.
- Mike Duggan: Watch Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's 2018 State of the City address.
- Defenders: Children are violating Uber, Lyft policies for underage riders.
- Malcom Maddox: Former coworker files sexual harassment lawsuit against Detroit news anchor.
- Novi: Metro Detroit school officials concerned about safety during student walkout.
- Central Michigan University: Shooting suspect arraigned on murder charges.
- Weather: Areas of SE Michigan getting several inches of snow.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Missouri: Officer dead after 911 call of women screaming.
- Oregon: 20 year old sues Dick's and Walmart, claims age discrimination over new gun policies.
- Virginia: Man fleeing police run over by his own car.
- Nor'easter: 50 million under storm watch or warning.
- Nikolas Cruz: This is what accused Parkland shooter's life in jail is like.
POLITICS:
- Texas: Election Results for Texas Primary on March 6, 2018.
- Gary Cohn: Dow falls 300 points after top Trump economic adviser resigns.
- Jared Kushner: White House senior adviser heads to Mexico following Trump-Peña Nieto dispute.
- Tariffs: Europe could hit US peanut butter, cranberries with tariffs.
- Michelle Obama: Former first lady reached out to family of girl awestruck by her portrait.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- MoPop Festival: 2018 lineup for Detroit's MoPop Festival released.
- Weinstein Company: Company in danger of going bankrupt.
- SIAS: Band focuses on Detroit-inspired future, prepares for big year of releases in 2018.
SPORTS:
- NFL Trade Rumors: Detroit Lions listening to offers for TE Eric Ebron.
- Red Wings: Red Wings lose 4th straight, again to Bruins.
- NFL: Longtime referees Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette announce retirement.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.