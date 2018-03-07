TOP STORIES Wednesday, March 7, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Mike Duggan: Watch Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's 2018 State of the City address.
  • WeatherAreas of SE Michigan getting several inches of snow.
  • O'Reilly Shooting: Man to be sentenced in shooting of Detroit auto parts store manager; 2 women face trial.
  • TexasElection Results for Texas Primary on March 6, 2018.

LOCAL

  • O'Reilly Shooting: Man to be sentenced in shooting of Detroit auto parts store manager; 2 women face trial.
  • Delta Township: 3 dead, 4 injured after crash in Michigan.
  • Warren: Neighbors to be sentenced in teen's deadly heroin overdose.
  • Mike Duggan: Watch Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's 2018 State of the City address.
  • Defenders: Children are violating Uber, Lyft policies for underage riders.
  • Malcom Maddox: Former coworker files sexual harassment lawsuit against Detroit news anchor.
  • Novi: Metro Detroit school officials concerned about safety during student walkout.
  • Central Michigan University: Shooting suspect arraigned on murder charges.
  • WeatherAreas of SE Michigan getting several inches of snow.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Missouri: Officer dead after 911 call of women screaming.
  • Oregon: 20 year old sues Dick's and Walmart, claims age discrimination over new gun policies.
  • Virginia: Man fleeing police run over by his own car.
  • Nor'easter: 50 million under storm watch or warning.
  • Nikolas CruzThis is what accused Parkland shooter's life in jail is like.

POLITICS:

  • TexasElection Results for Texas Primary on March 6, 2018.
  • Gary CohnDow falls 300 points after top Trump economic adviser resigns.
  • Jared Kushner: White House senior adviser heads to Mexico following Trump-Peña Nieto dispute.
  • TariffsEurope could hit US peanut butter, cranberries with tariffs.
  • Michelle Obama: Former first lady reached out to family of girl awestruck by her portrait.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • MoPop Festival: 2018 lineup for Detroit's MoPop Festival released.
  • Weinstein CompanyCompany in danger of going bankrupt.
  • SIAS: Band focuses on Detroit-inspired future, prepares for big year of releases in 2018.

SPORTS:

  • NFL Trade RumorsDetroit Lions listening to offers for TE Eric Ebron.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings lose 4th straight, again to Bruins.
  • NFL: Longtime referees Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette announce retirement.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

