News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, May 16, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Saline: Water main break causes city-wide loss of water pressure.
  • Arthur Ream: Defenders uncover possible new dig locations after search for human remains ends in Macomb Township.
  • Hawaii: Red alert due to ash clouds, shooting lava from Kilauea.
  • Woodhaven: Residents fed up with trains blocking roadway.

LOCAL

  • Saline: Water main break causes city-wide loss of water pressure.
  • Detroit: Police arrest mother after 5-year-old boy tests positive for cocaine.
  • Arthur Ream: Defenders uncover possible new dig locations after search for human remains ends in Macomb Township.
  • Woodhaven: Residents fed up with trains blocking roadway.
  • Missing: 16-year-old girl missing since Friday after she was dropped off at Detroit School of Arts.
  • Troy: Hot dog bistro with deep-fried Oreos opening this summer.
  • WeatherTemps to reach 80 degrees Wednesday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: Red alert due to ash clouds, shooting lava from Kilauea.
  • UtahNanny cam captures man sneaking into home, performing sex act while mother and baby sleep.
  • Marijuana: Manhattan to stop prosecuting most low-level marijuana cases.
  • Storms: Northeast braces for possible flooding after powerful storms kill two people.
  • California: Explosion at medical facility appears to be intentional act, source says.

POLITICS:

  • Gina Haspel: Senate committee to vote on Trump's CIA director nominee.
  • Donald Trump Jr.: Senate panel releases interview transcripts with president's son.
  • ISIS: US has 1,000 open ISIS cases but steep drop in prosecutions.
  • Nancy PelosiHouse Democratic leader to take questions in CNN town hall.
  • Net Neutrality: Senate to vote on repealing net neutrality rule changes.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Pauley Perrette: CBS responds to actress' tweets about 'NCIS' and assaults.
  • Fox News: Network settles swath of lawsuits for around $10 million.
  • Hamilton: Cast of hit musical performs for George H.W. Bush.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Tigers rally vs Andrew Miller for 9-8 win over Indians.
  • Robinson Cano: Seattle Mariners all-star suspended 80 games for steroid use.
  • Detroit City FC: Germany's FC St. Pauli will be in Michigan this week for match with Detroit City FC.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.