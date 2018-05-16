TOP STORIES Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Saline: Water main break causes city-wide loss of water pressure.
- Arthur Ream: Defenders uncover possible new dig locations after search for human remains ends in Macomb Township.
- Hawaii: Red alert due to ash clouds, shooting lava from Kilauea.
- Woodhaven: Residents fed up with trains blocking roadway.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Police arrest mother after 5-year-old boy tests positive for cocaine.
- Woodhaven: Residents fed up with trains blocking roadway.
- Missing: 16-year-old girl missing since Friday after she was dropped off at Detroit School of Arts.
- Troy: Hot dog bistro with deep-fried Oreos opening this summer.
- Weather: Temps to reach 80 degrees Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Utah: Nanny cam captures man sneaking into home, performing sex act while mother and baby sleep.
- Marijuana: Manhattan to stop prosecuting most low-level marijuana cases.
- Storms: Northeast braces for possible flooding after powerful storms kill two people.
- California: Explosion at medical facility appears to be intentional act, source says.
POLITICS:
- Gina Haspel: Senate committee to vote on Trump's CIA director nominee.
- Donald Trump Jr.: Senate panel releases interview transcripts with president's son.
- ISIS: US has 1,000 open ISIS cases but steep drop in prosecutions.
- Nancy Pelosi: House Democratic leader to take questions in CNN town hall.
- Net Neutrality: Senate to vote on repealing net neutrality rule changes.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Pauley Perrette: CBS responds to actress' tweets about 'NCIS' and assaults.
- Fox News: Network settles swath of lawsuits for around $10 million.
- Hamilton: Cast of hit musical performs for George H.W. Bush.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers rally vs Andrew Miller for 9-8 win over Indians.
- Robinson Cano: Seattle Mariners all-star suspended 80 games for steroid use.
- Detroit City FC: Germany's FC St. Pauli will be in Michigan this week for match with Detroit City FC.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
