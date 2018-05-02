TOP STORIES Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Defenders uncover documents state fought to keep secret in Detroit demolition corruption case.
- Survey: Most Americans rarely talk politics with people who disagree with them.
- Detroit: Man who left hospital prompting manhunt due in court on murder charges from 2015 homicide.
- Kanye West: Rapper says 400 years of slavery was a choice.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Defenders uncover documents state fought to keep secret in Detroit demolition corruption case.
- Warren: Residents wake to fire at Regency Club Apartments; 8 units destroyed.
- Detroit: Man who left hospital prompting manhunt due in court on murder charges from 2015 homicide.
- Kent County: Driver injured after turkey crashes through truck windshield.
- Roseville: Eastbound I-94 closed at Gratiot due to crash.
- Kent County: 90-year-old dies after SUV crushed by falling tree.
- Canton Township: 3 people taken into custody on Haggerty Road.
- Detroit's West Side: Landlord arrested after argument leads to shooting.
- Dearborn: Divine Child High School unveils 'modesty poncho' for inappropriate prom dresses.
- Missing: Woman missing after phone battery dies during conversation from Detroit hospital.
- Weather: Severe weather possible later today.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Bill Cosby: Yale is latest to revoke honorary degree from Bill Cosby.
- Marathon: Petroleum company buys refiner, oil pipeline owner to create extensive reach across U.S.
- Las Vegas: Shooting bodycam footage to be released.
- Stephon Clark: County autopsy, Clark family autopsy reach different conclusions.
- Zachary Cruz: Brother of Parkland shooter arrested.
POLITICS:
- Survey: Most Americans rarely talk politics with people who disagree with them.
- Mueller: Trump suggests Mueller's obstruction questions a 'setup & trap'.
- Kanye West: Rapper says 400 years of slavery was a choice.
- DACA: 7 states sue to end DACA, potentially jumbling its legal future.
- Nancy Pelosi: House minority leader predicts retaking speaker's gavel from GOP.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Kanye West: Rapper says 400 years of slavery was a choice.
- Pink: Singer reschedules Detroit concert to April 2019.
- Bill Cosby: Yale is latest to revoke honorary degree from Bill Cosby.
SPORTS:
- Bowling: Pro bowling's 'all-star game' comes to Metro Detroit this week.
- Larry Nassar: US gymnast sues Karolyis, other groups over Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.
- Real Madrid: Real Madrid beats Bayern Munich to reach Champions League final.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
