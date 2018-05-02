News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, May 2, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: Defenders uncover documents state fought to keep secret in Detroit demolition corruption case.
  • SurveyMost Americans rarely talk politics with people who disagree with them.
  • Detroit: Man who left hospital prompting manhunt due in court on murder charges from 2015 homicide.
  • Kanye West: Rapper says 400 years of slavery was a choice.

LOCAL

  • Warren: Residents wake to fire at Regency Club Apartments; 8 units destroyed.
  • Kent County: Driver injured after turkey crashes through truck windshield.
  • Roseville: Eastbound I-94 closed at Gratiot due to crash.
  • Kent County: 90-year-old dies after SUV crushed by falling tree.
  • Canton Township: 3 people taken into custody on Haggerty Road.
  • Detroit's West Side: Landlord arrested after argument leads to shooting.
  • Dearborn: Divine Child High School unveils 'modesty poncho' for inappropriate prom dresses.
  • Missing: Woman missing after phone battery dies during conversation from Detroit hospital.
  • WeatherSevere weather possible later today.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Bill Cosby: Yale is latest to revoke honorary degree from Bill Cosby.
  • Marathon: Petroleum company buys refiner, oil pipeline owner to create extensive reach across U.S.
  • Las VegasShooting bodycam footage to be released.
  • Stephon Clark: County autopsy, Clark family autopsy reach different conclusions.
  • Zachary Cruz: Brother of Parkland shooter arrested.

POLITICS:

  • SurveyMost Americans rarely talk politics with people who disagree with them.
  • MuellerTrump suggests Mueller's obstruction questions a 'setup & trap'.
  • DACA: 7 states sue to end DACA, potentially jumbling its legal future.
  • Nancy Pelosi: House minority leader predicts retaking speaker's gavel from GOP.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Pink: Singer reschedules Detroit concert to April 2019.
  • Bill Cosby: Yale is latest to revoke honorary degree from Bill Cosby.

SPORTS:

  • Bowling: Pro bowling's 'all-star game' comes to Metro Detroit this week.
  • Larry Nassar: US gymnast sues Karolyis, other groups over Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.
  • Real Madrid: Real Madrid beats Bayern Munich to reach Champions League final.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

