TOP STORIES Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Majestic Theatre: Detroit's Majestic Theatre to undergo $1 million renovation, replicating original marquee from 1935.
- Detroit: Suspect sketch released in fatal beating of woman found outside abandoned school.
- Taylor: Michigan man suing police department over rough arrest outside his home.
- Trump: President says 'big news' coming soon for American autoworkers.
LOCAL:
- Majestic Theatre: Detroit's Majestic Theatre to undergo $1 million renovation, replicating original marquee from 1935.
- Canton Township: Firefighters entered home even after 911 call warned of carbon monoxide.
- Detroit: Suspect sketch released in fatal beating of woman found outside abandoned school.
- Taylor: Michigan man suing police department over rough arrest outside his home.
- Farmington Hills: Pickup truck slams into front of home; driver arrested.
- Detroit: 1 killed in fiery crash on I-96 near Evergreen Road.
- Western Michigan: Authorities seek source of heroin after 3 overdose deaths.
- Detroit: Police say 3 men broke into party store, stole $5,000 worth of alcohol.
- Hawaii: Metro Detroit couple's dream home buried under 10 feet of lava after they moved to Hawaii.
- Weather: Tons of sun Wednesday with temps in the 70s.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Tennessee: SWAT knocks in door of wrong house, throws flash bangs near young children, family says.
- Hawaii: Volcano's 3 weeks of hot lava, toxic air, no end in sight.
- New York: Judge rules 30-year-old-son must move out.
- Florida: City looks for answers after zombie alert sent to residents.
- Las Vegas: Casino workers may strike for first time in decades.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President says 'big news' coming soon for American autoworkers.
- Mike Pompeo: Secretary of state testifies before House Foreign Affairs Committee.
- Venezuela: Venezuela expels two US diplomats.
- Elections: Progressive women score big wins in Southern primaries.
- Abortion: Trump touts anti-abortion agenda at gala speech.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- R. Kelly: Singer sued for alleged sexual assault.
- BTS: K-pop group BTS performs and wins at the BBMAs for the second year in a row.
- American Idol: Finale ends with a twist.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Lynn has best start of season, leads Twins over Tigers 6-0.
- Pistons: Shane Battier getting second interview for Pistons front office job, report says.
- Carolina Panthers: NFL owners approve sale of Panthers for $2.275 billion.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.