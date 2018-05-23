News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, May 23, 2018

By Brian Newlin

LOCAL

  • Majestic Theatre: Detroit's Majestic Theatre to undergo $1 million renovation, replicating original marquee from 1935.
  • Canton Township: Firefighters entered home even after 911 call warned of carbon monoxide.
  • Detroit: Suspect sketch released in fatal beating of woman found outside abandoned school.
  • Taylor: Michigan man suing police department over rough arrest outside his home.
  • Farmington Hills: Pickup truck slams into front of home; driver arrested.
  • Detroit: 1 killed in fiery crash on I-96 near Evergreen Road.
  • Western Michigan: Authorities seek source of heroin after 3 overdose deaths.
  • Detroit: Police say 3 men broke into party store, stole $5,000 worth of alcohol.
  • Hawaii: Metro Detroit couple's dream home buried under 10 feet of lava after they moved to Hawaii.
  • WeatherTons of sun Wednesday with temps in the 70s.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Tennessee: SWAT knocks in door of wrong house, throws flash bangs near young children, family says.
  • Hawaii: Volcano's 3 weeks of hot lava, toxic air, no end in sight.
  • New York: Judge rules 30-year-old-son must move out.
  • FloridaCity looks for answers after zombie alert sent to residents.
  • Las Vegas: Casino workers may strike for first time in decades.

POLITICS:

  • TrumpPresident says 'big news' coming soon for American autoworkers.
  • Mike Pompeo: Secretary of state testifies before House Foreign Affairs Committee.
  • Venezuela: Venezuela expels two US diplomats.
  • Elections: Progressive women score big wins in Southern primaries.
  • Abortion: Trump touts anti-abortion agenda at gala speech.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • R. Kelly: Singer sued for alleged sexual assault.
  • BTS: K-pop group BTS performs and wins at the BBMAs for the second year in a row.
  • American Idol: Finale ends with a twist.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Lynn has best start of season, leads Twins over Tigers 6-0.
  • Pistons: Shane Battier getting second interview for Pistons front office job, report says.
  • Carolina Panthers: NFL owners approve sale of Panthers for $2.275 billion.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

