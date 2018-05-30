News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, May 30, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: Engaged couple shot to death at home on Patton Street.
  • Marijuana: 6 people arrested in million-dollar marijuana bust on Jefferson Avenue along Detroit riverfront.
  • Michigan Politics: Mackinac Policy Conference 2018.
  • MGM Grand: Woman found dead in hotel room of man detained for acting hysterically.

LOCAL

  • Schools: Detroit Public Schools Community District to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat.
  • Eastpointe: Teacher to be sentenced in teen's 2013 drowning at Eastpointe High School.
  • Greektown: New video shows chaos caused by gun battle that injured 4 people.
  • Ann Arbor: Tow truck driver killed, 7 injured in crash involving school bus on eastbound I-94 at US-23.
  • Macomb County: Softball coach accused of sending sexual messages to 15-year-old female player.
  • WeatherSevere weather possible later Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Ohio: Puppy rescued after being found alone, caged with 'FREE' written in permanent marker on fur.
  • MarylandEllicott City 911 calls released after floods.
  • North Carolina: Alberto sparks landslide threatening dam.
  • Florida: Officer suspended for online post about gun violence protest.
  • Starbucks: How the company's racial bias training went down.

POLITICS:

  • North Korea: Trump confirms diplomat's trip to US.
  • China: US plans 'steady drumbeat' in South China Sea, Mattis says.
  • Trump: President attacks minority party leaders at Nashville rally.
ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Roseanne BarrComedian blames Ambien for tweet, says, 'I'm not a racist, just an idiot'.
  • This Is Us: Creator Dan Fogelman reveals key info about Season 3.
  • Nintendo: Company powers up with new Pokémon games for Switch.

SPORTS:

  • NFL: Players are considering sitting out the entire season until Colin Kaepernick is signed.
  • Detroit Tigers: McCann's grand slam lifts Tigers to 9-3 win over Angels.
  • Rudy GiulianiFormer New York City mayor booed at birthday Yankees game.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

