TOP STORIES Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Engaged couple shot to death at home on Patton Street.
- Marijuana: 6 people arrested in million-dollar marijuana bust on Jefferson Avenue along Detroit riverfront.
- Michigan Politics: Mackinac Policy Conference 2018.
- MGM Grand: Woman found dead in hotel room of man detained for acting hysterically.
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Engaged couple shot to death at home on Patton Street.
- Schools: Detroit Public Schools Community District to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat.
- Eastpointe: Teacher to be sentenced in teen's 2013 drowning at Eastpointe High School.
- Marijuana: 6 people arrested in million-dollar marijuana bust on Jefferson Avenue along Detroit riverfront.
- Greektown: New video shows chaos caused by gun battle that injured 4 people.
- MGM Grand: Woman found dead in hotel room of man detained for acting hysterically.
- Ann Arbor: Tow truck driver killed, 7 injured in crash involving school bus on eastbound I-94 at US-23.
- Michigan Politics: Mackinac Policy Conference 2018.
- Macomb County: Softball coach accused of sending sexual messages to 15-year-old female player.
- Weather: Severe weather possible later Wednesday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Ohio: Puppy rescued after being found alone, caged with 'FREE' written in permanent marker on fur.
- Maryland: Ellicott City 911 calls released after floods.
- North Carolina: Alberto sparks landslide threatening dam.
- Florida: Officer suspended for online post about gun violence protest.
- Starbucks: How the company's racial bias training went down.
POLITICS:
- Michigan Politics: Mackinac Policy Conference 2018.
- North Korea: Trump confirms diplomat's trip to US.
- China: US plans 'steady drumbeat' in South China Sea, Mattis says.
- Trump: President attacks minority party leaders at Nashville rally.
- Florida: Officer suspended for online post about gun violence protest.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Roseanne Barr: Comedian blames Ambien for tweet, says, 'I'm not a racist, just an idiot'.
- This Is Us: Creator Dan Fogelman reveals key info about Season 3.
- Nintendo: Company powers up with new Pokémon games for Switch.
SPORTS:
- NFL: Players are considering sitting out the entire season until Colin Kaepernick is signed.
- Detroit Tigers: McCann's grand slam lifts Tigers to 9-3 win over Angels.
- Rudy Giuliani: Former New York City mayor booed at birthday Yankees game.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.