News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, May 9, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Macomb Township: Search for bodies enters day 3.
  • North Korea: President Trump says 3 US detainees freed in North Korea, headed home.
  • Michigan State Police: Troopers to crack down on dangerous drivers on I-94 this summer.
  • Hawaii: Residents could face acid rain after quakes, lava.

LOCAL

  • Delta Airlines: Passengers evacuated after Delta flight from Detroit to Denver.
  • Macomb Township: Search for bodies enters day 3.
  • Michigan State Police: Troopers to crack down on dangerous drivers on I-94 this summer.
  • Van Buren Township: 3 people killed in 6-vehicle chain reaction crash.
  • Macomb Township: Fire caused by explosion rips through Macomb Township home.
  • Dearborn Heights: 14-year-old girl crashes car into Dairy Queen, nearly running over customers.
  • Detroit: 20-year-old mother to be sentenced in death of 3-year-old boy playing with gun.
  • Warren: Police make arrest after 11 children found living in deplorable conditions.
  • WeatherSevere storm risk this evening.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: Residents could face acid rain after quakes, lava.
  • North Korea: These are the 3 Americans released by North Korea.
  • Los Angeles: Alleged ashes of woman who died in police custody thrown at LAPD chief during meeting.
  • Boy ScoutsMormon church to end 105-year relationship with Boy Scouts.
  • Medicaid: 37,000 Louisiana residents could lose Medicaid benefits.

POLITICS:

  • Gina Haspel: Confirmation hearing to consider Gina Haspel as CIA Director.
  • North Korea: President Trump says 3 US detainees freed in North Korea, headed home.
  • IranIranian lawmakers chant 'Death to America,' burn US flag in parliament.
  • Iran Deal: France says Iran deal 'not dead' as Europeans pledge to salvage deal.
  • North Carolina: House incumbent loses primary for the first time in the 2018 election cycle.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Pauley Perrette: Actress bids farewell to 'NCIS' after 15 seasons.
  • Christina Aguilera: Singer announces first tour since 2008 with Detroit stop.
  • Meek Mill: Rapper tells Kanye West, 'Think 10 times before you speak.'

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.