TOP STORIES Wednesday, November 14, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Dan Gilbert: Billionaire businessman is selling Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit for $1 billion cash.
LOCAL

  • DetroitGunman at-large after woman, security guard fatally shot at senior housing complex.
  • Macomb CountyTeacher killed in fiery crash on I-94 near 23 Mile Road.
  • Garden City: Daycare teacher fired after child left alone on bus for almost 2 hours.
  • Greektown: Here's who is buying Detroit's Greektown Casino-Hotel from Dan Gilbert for $1B.
  • Troy: Homicide victim identified as doctor, mother of 2.
  • Downtown Detroit: 15th annual tree lighting to be held at Campus Martius Park.
  • Detroit's East Side: Young man, woman killed in shooting.
  • Detroit: Trial ordered for 1 suspect, other released in fatal White Castle shooting.
  • WeatherClear but cold on Wednesday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • CaliforniaState braces for more casualties as Camp Fire death toll climbs to 48.
  • HealthMore than 200 cases of polio-like illness under investigation; 80 confirmed.
  • ToysThe "worst toys" for the holidays, according to safety group.
  • CIA: CIA explored potential truth serum drug for post-9/11 interrogations, report says.
  • Oil: Oil nosedives 7%, its biggest plunge in 3 years.

POLITICS:

  • Florida: Here's what you should know about the recount.
  • CongressHouse GOP holds leadership elections to pick Paul Ryan successor.
  • Michael Bloomberg: Former NYC mayor to decide on 2020 by February.
  • Trump: President to announce support for criminal justice overhaul proposal.
  • John Abizaid: Trump nominates Abizaid as US ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Lorde: Singer accuses Kanye West and Kid Cudi of stealing concert set design.
  • Game of Thrones: Final season is coming in April.
  • Dave ChappelleComedian photobombs engagement shoot.

SPORTS:

  • Shea Patterson: Is Shea Patterson having best statistical season for Michigan quarterback in 50 years?
  • Detroit Lions: A look at possible Detroit Lions targets in 2019 NFL Draft.
  • Dwane Casey: Pistons coach Dwane Casey returns to Toronto for first time tonight.

JOBS: 

  • Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.

