TOP STORIES Wednesday, November 14, 2018

LOCAL:
- Detroit: Gunman at-large after woman, security guard fatally shot at senior housing complex.
- Macomb County: Teacher killed in fiery crash on I-94 near 23 Mile Road.
- Dan Gilbert: Billionaire businessman is selling Greektown Casino-Hotel in Detroit for $1 billion cash.
- Garden City: Daycare teacher fired after child left alone on bus for almost 2 hours.
- Greektown: Here's who is buying Detroit's Greektown Casino-Hotel from Dan Gilbert for $1B.
- Troy: Homicide victim identified as doctor, mother of 2.
- Downtown Detroit: 15th annual tree lighting to be held at Campus Martius Park.
- Detroit's East Side: Young man, woman killed in shooting.
- Detroit: Trial ordered for 1 suspect, other released in fatal White Castle shooting.
- Weather: Clear but cold on Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- California: State braces for more casualties as Camp Fire death toll climbs to 48.
- Health: More than 200 cases of polio-like illness under investigation; 80 confirmed.
- Toys: The "worst toys" for the holidays, according to safety group.
- CIA: CIA explored potential truth serum drug for post-9/11 interrogations, report says.
- Oil: Oil nosedives 7%, its biggest plunge in 3 years.
POLITICS:
- Florida: Here's what you should know about the recount.
- Congress: House GOP holds leadership elections to pick Paul Ryan successor.
- Michael Bloomberg: Former NYC mayor to decide on 2020 by February.
- Trump: President to announce support for criminal justice overhaul proposal.
- John Abizaid: Trump nominates Abizaid as US ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Lorde: Singer accuses Kanye West and Kid Cudi of stealing concert set design.
- Game of Thrones: Final season is coming in April.
- Dave Chappelle: Comedian photobombs engagement shoot.
SPORTS:
- Shea Patterson: Is Shea Patterson having best statistical season for Michigan quarterback in 50 years?
- Detroit Lions: A look at possible Detroit Lions targets in 2019 NFL Draft.
- Dwane Casey: Pistons coach Dwane Casey returns to Toronto for first time tonight.
JOBS:
- Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
