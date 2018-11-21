TOP STORIES Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
LOCAL:
- Cedar Springs: Michigan woman miraculously survives car crash, internal decapitation.
- BJ's Wholesale Club: East Coast based wholesale club opening first 2 Metro Detroit locations in 2019.
- Michigan State Police: MSP eye impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding in holiday weekend crackdown.
- Redford Township: Driver leads police on chase before crashing along Joy Road.
- Detroit: Federal judge orders female genital mutilation charges dropped.
- Detroit: Mother claims Detroit Innovation Academy left her children unsupervised after early dismissal.
- Sterling Heights: Police search for woman stealing packages off doorsteps.
- Lou Anna Simon: Former Michigan State president charged with lying to police in Nassar investigation.
- ICE: Judge orders ICE to release Iraqi nationals detained at Michigan jail.
- Weather: Sunny, dry Wednesday; single-digit wind chills on Thanksgiving.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Recall: Americans, Canadians warned not to eat romaine lettuce due to E. coli.
- India: Isolated tribespeople believed to have killed US missionary.
- Camp Fire: Rain to bring more misery for evacuees.
- Sears: It's a do-or-die Christmas for Sears and Kmart.
- Nashville: Driver killed after concrete 'likely thrown' from bridge hits windshield, police say.
POLITICS:
- Jamal Khashoggi: Top Republicans slam Trump for statement backing Saudi Arabia.
- Mueller Investigation: Trump sends finished written answers related to probe into Russian collusion to Mueller.
- Marcia Fudge: Ohio democrat now says she'll back Nancy Pelosi for house speaker.
- Ivanka Trump: President Trump defends daughter Ivanka amid email scrutiny.
- Hillary Clinton: Trump raised prosecuting Clinton with top White House, Justice officials.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Kim Kardashian: Reality TV star says Kanye bothered by sexy pics.
- Creed II: Sequel packs 'Rocky IV'-powered punch.
- Stan Lee: Stan Lee tribute being planned.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: Michigan running back Karan Higdon guarantees victory over Ohio State.
- Michigan-Ohio State: Ranking the top 5 Michigan-Ohio State games since Wolverines last won in Columbus.
- Michigan Football: Michigan football finishes undefeated at home for second time in three seasons.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
