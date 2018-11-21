TOP STORIES Wednesday, November 21, 2018

News

LOCAL

  • Cedar Springs: Michigan woman miraculously survives car crash, internal decapitation.
  • BJ's Wholesale ClubEast Coast based wholesale club opening first 2 Metro Detroit locations in 2019.
  • Michigan State Police: MSP eye impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding in holiday weekend crackdown.
  • Redford Township: Driver leads police on chase before crashing along Joy Road.
  • DetroitFederal judge orders female genital mutilation charges dropped.
  • Detroit: Mother claims Detroit Innovation Academy left her children unsupervised after early dismissal.
  • Sterling Heights: Police search for woman stealing packages off doorsteps.
  • Lou Anna Simon: Former Michigan State president charged with lying to police in Nassar investigation.
  • ICE: Judge orders ICE to release Iraqi nationals detained at Michigan jail.
  • WeatherSunny, dry Wednesday; single-digit wind chills on Thanksgiving.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • RecallAmericans, Canadians warned not to eat romaine lettuce due to E. coli.
  • IndiaIsolated tribespeople believed to have killed US missionary.
  • Camp Fire: Rain to bring more misery for evacuees.
  • SearsIt's a do-or-die Christmas for Sears and Kmart.
  • Nashville: Driver killed after concrete 'likely thrown' from bridge hits windshield, police say.

POLITICS:

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Top Republicans slam Trump for statement backing Saudi Arabia.
  • Mueller Investigation: Trump sends finished written answers related to probe into Russian collusion to Mueller.
  • Marcia Fudge: Ohio democrat now says she'll back Nancy Pelosi for house speaker.
  • Ivanka TrumpPresident Trump defends daughter Ivanka amid email scrutiny.
  • Hillary Clinton: Trump raised prosecuting Clinton with top White House, Justice officials.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Kim KardashianReality TV star says Kanye bothered by sexy pics.
  • Creed II: Sequel packs 'Rocky IV'-powered punch.
  • Stan Lee: Stan Lee tribute being planned.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: Michigan running back Karan Higdon guarantees victory over Ohio State.
  • Michigan-Ohio State: Ranking the top 5 Michigan-Ohio State games since Wolverines last won in Columbus.
  • Michigan Football: Michigan football finishes undefeated at home for second time in three seasons.

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.

