TOP STORIES Wednesday, November 28, 2018

  • St. Clair Shores: Video to be released from police shooting that killed man outside banquet hall.
  • Lansing: Republican-controlled Michigan Senate eyes changing minimum wage, sick time laws.
  • Traffic: 7-mile stretch of I-94, 67 bridges set for major overhaul in Metro Detroit.
  • Grand Traverse County: 80-year-old Florida woman charged with scamming Michigan business for Nigerian man.
  • Defenders: Uber, Lyft drivers warn minors shouldn't be taking rides.
  • Oakland UniversityProfessors given hockey pucks to fight potential future gunmen in classrooms.
  • Troy: Police say drunk 33-year-old woman punched, spit at officers, tried to grab gun, ate earrings.
  • WeatherSnow, wintry mix possible Thursday.

  • Los Angeles: Seattle man accused of hate crime attack near Los Angeles synagogue.
  • AppleMaking iPhones in America would cost Apple more than Trump's tariffs.
  • Camp FireJudge wants utility to explain role in Camp Fire, other wildfires.
  • FloridaTeen arrested after alleged sex assault overheard during video game.
  • Tumblr: App removed from Apple's Store after child pornography gets through filters.

  • Mike Pompeo: Secretary of state defends US-Saudi ties despite Khashoggi murder.
  • Trump: President reiterates demand of $5B for wall or face shutdown.
  • Mississippi: Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith wins Mississippi US Senate runoff amid racial controversies.
  • Clintons: Bill and Hillary Clinton launch paid speaking tour with plenty of ire for Trump.
  • US Border: Migrants may have to wait 6 weeks at border to claim asylum.

  • Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.

