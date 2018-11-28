TOP STORIES Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- St. Clair Shores: Video to be released from police shooting that killed man outside banquet hall.
- Lansing: Republican-controlled Michigan Senate eyes changing minimum wage, sick time laws.
- Bob Carmack: Businessman promises new information on Detroit Mayor Duggan at news conference.
- Los Angeles: Seattle man accused of hate crime attack near Los Angeles synagogue.
LOCAL:
- Bob Carmack: Businessman promises new information on Detroit Mayor Duggan at news conference.
- Traffic: 7-mile stretch of I-94, 67 bridges set for major overhaul in Metro Detroit.
- St. Clair Shores: Video to be released from police shooting that killed man outside banquet hall.
- Grand Traverse County: 80-year-old Florida woman charged with scamming Michigan business for Nigerian man.
- Defenders: Uber, Lyft drivers warn minors shouldn't be taking rides.
- Lansing: Republican-controlled Michigan Senate eyes changing minimum wage, sick time laws.
- Oakland University: Professors given hockey pucks to fight potential future gunmen in classrooms.
- Troy: Police say drunk 33-year-old woman punched, spit at officers, tried to grab gun, ate earrings.
- Weather: Snow, wintry mix possible Thursday.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Los Angeles: Seattle man accused of hate crime attack near Los Angeles synagogue.
- Apple: Making iPhones in America would cost Apple more than Trump's tariffs.
- Camp Fire: Judge wants utility to explain role in Camp Fire, other wildfires.
- Florida: Teen arrested after alleged sex assault overheard during video game.
- Tumblr: App removed from Apple's Store after child pornography gets through filters.
POLITICS:
- Mike Pompeo: Secretary of state defends US-Saudi ties despite Khashoggi murder.
- Trump: President reiterates demand of $5B for wall or face shutdown.
- Mississippi: Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith wins Mississippi US Senate runoff amid racial controversies.
- Clintons: Bill and Hillary Clinton launch paid speaking tour with plenty of ire for Trump.
- US Border: Migrants may have to wait 6 weeks at border to claim asylum.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Stephen Hillenburg: Creator of 'SpongeBob SquarePants' has died.
- Bob Probert: Trailer for 'Tough Guy: The Bob Probert Story' is out.
- Robert De Niro: Actor confirms split from wife Grace Hightower.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: Every possible bowl game scenario and all potential opponents.
- Detroit Pistons: Trade rumors--the case for Bradley Beal.
- Bob Probert: Trailer for 'Tough Guy: The Bob Probert Story' is out.
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.