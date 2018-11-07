TOP STORIES Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Marijuana: Here's what we know about legal weed in Michigan.
- Gretchen Whitmer: Democrat Gretchen Whitmer elected as state's next governor.
- Female Candidates: Record number of women elected to the House.
- Capitol Hill: Democrats take control of House; GOP keeps Senate.
ELECTION RESULTS: All election results for the 2018 Michigan General Election.
LOCAL:
- Debbie Stabenow: Democrat Debbie Stabenow re-elected to U.S. Senate for 4th term.
- Dana Nessel: Democrat Dana Nessel elected as state's next attorney general.
- State Capitol: Republicans appear to hold State House, Senate.
- Jocelyn Benson: Democrat Jocelyn Benson elected as state's next secretary of state.
- Gerrymandering: Michigan voters approve anti-gerrymandering proposal.
- Elissa Slotkin: Democrat Elissa Slotkin unseats Republican Mike Bishop in Michigan's 8th US House district.
- Detroit: Man shot, killed in front of Annex nightclub.
- Traffic: Biohazard spill forces lane closures on NB M-39 near Luana Ave. in Allen Park, police say.
- Weather: Cool and windy Wednesday with snow chances Friday!.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Wall Street: Stocks jump over newly divided government.
- NASA: NASA's newest mission, ICON, launches Wednesday.
- Girl Scouts: Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over name change to attract girls.
- Papa John's: Restaurant chain is still struggling to bring customers back.
- US Marines: Elite US marines under investigation over hazing allegations.
POLITICS:
- Georgia: Stacey Abrams refuses to concede Georgia governor's race.
- Texas: Ted Cruz wins re-election in Texas, CNN projects.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Ocasio-Cortez to be youngest woman ever elected to Congress.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Late Night: Hosts react to midterm results.
- Beyoncé: Singer wants you to know she voted for Beto O'Rourke.
- The Walking Dead: 'The Walking Dead' universe to expand with Rick Grimes films.
SPORTS:
- Ameer Abdullah: Detroit Lions waive running back Ameer Abdullah, report says.
- Golden Tate: Former Lions WR honors more than 200 veterans in USAA organized event.
- Wolverines: University of Michigan basketball kicks off 2018-2019 schedule.
