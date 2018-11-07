News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, November 7, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

ELECTION RESULTS: All election results for the 2018 Michigan General Election.

LOCAL

  • MarijuanaHere's what we know about legal weed in Michigan.
  • Gretchen Whitmer: Democrat Gretchen Whitmer elected as state's next governor.
  • Debbie StabenowDemocrat Debbie Stabenow re-elected to U.S. Senate for 4th term.
  • Dana NesselDemocrat Dana Nessel elected as state's next attorney general.
  • State CapitolRepublicans appear to hold State House, Senate.
  • Jocelyn BensonDemocrat Jocelyn Benson elected as state's next secretary of state.
  • GerrymanderingMichigan voters approve anti-gerrymandering proposal.
  • Elissa SlotkinDemocrat Elissa Slotkin unseats Republican Mike Bishop in Michigan's 8th US House district.
  • Detroit: Man shot, killed in front of Annex nightclub.
  • Traffic: Biohazard spill forces lane closures on NB M-39 near Luana Ave. in Allen Park, police say.
  • WeatherCool and windy Wednesday with snow chances Friday!.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Wall StreetStocks jump over newly divided government.
  • NASANASA's newest mission, ICON, launches Wednesday.
  • Girl ScoutsGirl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over name change to attract girls.
  • Papa John's: Restaurant chain is still struggling to bring customers back.
  • US Marines: Elite US marines under investigation over hazing allegations.

POLITICS:

  • Female Candidates: Record number of women elected to the House.
  • GeorgiaStacey Abrams refuses to concede Georgia governor's race.
  • Capitol Hill: Democrats take control of House; GOP keeps Senate.
  • Texas: Ted Cruz wins re-election in Texas, CNN projects.
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Ocasio-Cortez to be youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Late Night: Hosts react to midterm results.
  • Beyoncé: Singer wants you to know she voted for Beto O'Rourke.
  • The Walking Dead: 'The Walking Dead' universe to expand with Rick Grimes films.

SPORTS:

  • Ameer Abdullah: Detroit Lions waive running back Ameer Abdullah, report says.
  • Golden Tate: Former Lions WR honors more than 200 veterans in USAA organized event.
  • Wolverines: University of Michigan basketball kicks off 2018-2019 schedule.

JOBS: 

  • Walled LakeStaples in Walled Lake seeking sales associate.
  • Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar of Shelby Township hiring for multiple positions.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.

