TOP STORIES Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Hurricane Michael: Storm advancing toward Florida Panhandle as an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4.
- Taylor: Rats are taking over Taylor; city plans rodent infestation meeting.
- Detroit's East Side: Family claims fatal shooting was retaliation for testimony.
- Michael Bloomberg: Billionaire former New York City mayor re-registers as a Democrat, saying the party must provide 'checks and balances'.
LOCAL:
- Taylor: Rats are taking over Taylor; city plans rodent infestation meeting.
- Brad Fields: Horrific details emerge during sentencing for Sumpter Twp. man in torture, murder of 4-year-old girl.
- Defenders: Father hopes evidence discovered in Dearborn will lead to murder charges against son's drug dealer.
- Traffic: Driver's windshield struck by loose tire on I-696 in Southfield.
- Detroit's East Side: Family claims fatal shooting was retaliation for testimony.
- Flint: 7-year-old girl killed inside Michigan home in burst of gunfire.
- Michigan Elections: Thousands of absentee Michigan voters get wrong instructions.
- Weather: Showers, storms likely Wednesday afternoon.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hurricane Michael: Storm advancing toward Florida Panhandle as an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4.
- Florida: List of mandatory evacuation zones in Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael.
- Harvard: Diving coach resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations.
- Papa John's: Stock soars after takeover rumors.
- North Carolina: Giant mosquitoes emerge in North Carolina post-Florence.
POLITICS:
- Michael Bloomberg: Billionaire former New York City mayor re-registers as a Democrat, saying the party must provide 'checks and balances'.
- Border Wall: McCarthy plans bill to fully fund border wall.
- Census: Census citizenship-question case goes to Supreme Court.
- Ivanka Trump: President's daughter takes herself out of running for UN job.
- Anthony Weiner: Former representative to be released from prison early.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Taylor Swift: Pop star calls on fans to vote during AMA acceptance speech.
- American Music Awards: See all the American Music Awards winners.
- Netflix: Streaming company says Obama projects won't necessarily be political.
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Mario Impemba, Rod Allen won't return to Tigers broadcast booth in 2019.
- Michigan Football: Ranking Michigan football's top 10 defensive players midway through 2018 season.
- Red Wings: Red Wings lose close one again, Bertuzzi scores spin-o-rama goal, more of what's to come.
JOBS:
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County seeking public health nurse.
- Dearborn: More than 100 employers to participate in fall job fair at ACCESS.
- Detroit: United Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.