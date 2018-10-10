News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, October 10, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Hurricane Michael: Storm advancing toward Florida Panhandle as an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4.
  • Taylor: Rats are taking over Taylor; city plans rodent infestation meeting.
  • Detroit's East Side: Family claims fatal shooting was retaliation for testimony.
  • Michael Bloomberg: Billionaire former New York City mayor re-registers as a Democrat, saying the party must provide 'checks and balances'.

LOCAL

  • Brad Fields: Horrific details emerge during sentencing for Sumpter Twp. man in torture, murder of 4-year-old girl.
  • Defenders: Father hopes evidence discovered in Dearborn will lead to murder charges against son's drug dealer.
  • Traffic: Driver's windshield struck by loose tire on I-696 in Southfield.
  • Flint: 7-year-old girl killed inside Michigan home in burst of gunfire.
  • Michigan ElectionsThousands of absentee Michigan voters get wrong instructions.
  • WeatherShowers, storms likely Wednesday afternoon.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Florida: List of mandatory evacuation zones in Florida ahead of Hurricane Michael.
  • Harvard: Diving coach resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations.
  • Papa John'sStock soars after takeover rumors.
  • North Carolina: Giant mosquitoes emerge in North Carolina post-Florence.

POLITICS:

  • Border Wall: McCarthy plans bill to fully fund border wall.
  • CensusCensus citizenship-question case goes to Supreme Court.
  • Ivanka TrumpPresident's daughter takes herself out of running for UN job.
  • Anthony Weiner: Former representative to be released from prison early.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Taylor Swift: Pop star calls on fans to vote during AMA acceptance speech.
  • American Music AwardsSee all the American Music Awards winners.
  • NetflixStreaming company says Obama projects won't necessarily be political.

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Mario Impemba, Rod Allen won't return to Tigers broadcast booth in 2019.
  • Michigan Football: Ranking Michigan football's top 10 defensive players midway through 2018 season.
  • Red Wings: Red Wings lose close one again, Bertuzzi scores spin-o-rama goal, more of what's to come.

JOBS: 

  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer.
  • PontiacOakland County seeking public health nurse.
  • Dearborn: More than 100 employers to participate in fall job fair at ACCESS.
  • DetroitUnited Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager.

