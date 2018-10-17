TOP STORIES Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Farmington: Farmington Harrison assistant principal suspended over comments regarding cheerleaders.
- Marijuana: Canada just legalized recreational pot; here's what you need to know.
- Mike Clark: Detroit radio legend Mike Clark of 'Drew & Mike' dead at 63.
- Detroit Pistons: 5 reasons the Detroit Pistons will (or won't) be a true contender in the East.
LOCAL:
- Detroit Police: Owners of dogs killed by Detroit police during raid win civil rights appeal.
- Tornadoes: Tornado activity increasing in east, including Michigan, Ohio, study says.
- Detroit: West Riverfront Park design renderings revealed.
- Clinton Township: Video shows car crash into light pole after police chase.
- Warren: Car slams into liquor store in apparent smash-and-grab robbery.
- Weather: Coolest air of the season moving in today.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Artificial Intelligence: Silicon Valley working with China to ease fears about AI.
- Hurricane Michael: Misery, rising death toll week after Hurricane Michael.
- Mega Millions: Jackpot jumps to $868M; no winners in Tuesday's drawing.
- YouTube: Video-sharing site back online after brief outage.
POLITICS:
- Jamal Khashoggi: Trump defends Saudi Arabia as accusations mount.
- Melania Trump: Melania Trump, HHS's National Convening on Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.
- Joe Biden: Former vice president says age is a 'totally legitimate' question in 2020 race.
- Lindsey Graham: Graham credits Trump for Supreme Court picks.
- Jeff Sessions: Attorney general won't say if President has pressured him to resign.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Ariana Grande: Pop star speaks post Pete Davidson split.
- The Conners: How 'The Conners' dealt with Roseanne's departure.
SPORTS:
- Michigan vs. Michigan State: A look back at the past 5 meetings.
- Red Wings: Drouin, Tatar lead Canadiens in 7-3 win over Red Wings.
JOBS:
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Detroit: Job fair will aim to connect employers with job seekers from under-served populations.
