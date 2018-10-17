News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, October 17, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Farmington: Farmington Harrison assistant principal suspended over comments regarding cheerleaders.
  • Marijuana: Canada just legalized recreational pot; here's what you need to know.
  • Mike Clark: Detroit radio legend Mike Clark of 'Drew & Mike' dead at 63.
  • Detroit Pistons: 5 reasons the Detroit Pistons will (or won't) be a true contender in the East.

LOCAL

  • Farmington: Farmington Harrison assistant principal suspended over comments regarding cheerleaders.
  • Detroit Police: Owners of dogs killed by Detroit police during raid win civil rights appeal.
  • Tornadoes: Tornado activity increasing in east, including Michigan, Ohio, study says.
  • Detroit: West Riverfront Park design renderings revealed.
  • Clinton Township: Video shows car crash into light pole after police chase.
  • Mike Clark: Detroit radio legend Mike Clark of 'Drew & Mike' dead at 63.
  • Warren: Car slams into liquor store in apparent smash-and-grab robbery.
  • WeatherCoolest air of the season moving in today.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Marijuana: Canada just legalized recreational pot; here's what you need to know.
  • Artificial Intelligence: Silicon Valley working with China to ease fears about AI.
  • Hurricane MichaelMisery, rising death toll week after Hurricane Michael.
  • Mega Millions: Jackpot jumps to $868M; no winners in Tuesday's drawing.
  • YouTube: Video-sharing site back online after brief outage.

POLITICS:

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Trump defends Saudi Arabia as accusations mount.
  • Melania Trump: Melania Trump, HHS's National Convening on Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.
  • Joe Biden: Former vice president says age is a 'totally legitimate' question in 2020 race.
  • Lindsey GrahamGraham credits Trump for Supreme Court picks.
  • Jeff Sessions: Attorney general won't say if President has pressured him to resign.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Mike Clark: Detroit radio legend Mike Clark of 'Drew & Mike' dead at 63.
  • Ariana GrandePop star speaks post Pete Davidson split.
  • The ConnersHow 'The Conners' dealt with Roseanne's departure.

SPORTS:

JOBS: 

  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • DetroitJob fair will aim to connect employers with job seekers from under-served populations.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.