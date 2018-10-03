TOP STORIES Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan Elections: 3 major proposals will appear on November ballot.
- Trump: President mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh.
- FEMA: Time set for Wednesday's test of National Wireless Emergency Alert System.
- Sterling Heights: Man to be sentenced for starting house fire that killed teen brother.
LOCAL:
- Northville Township: Police detain person after home invasion; search continues.
- Marijuana: Michigan Legislature votes to ban marijuana-infused alcoholic drinks.
- Alternatives For Girls: Nonprofit loses federal grant but gains something else.
- Detroit's East Side: Teenager shot near Osborn High School, police say.
- Lansing: Michigan man sentenced for killing man found dismembered in forest.
- Madison Heights: Barricaded situation ends.
- Detroit Medical Center: 3 DMC cardiologists step down from leadership roles, one resigns.
- Weather: Dry Wednesday, rain and storm chances Thursday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Man offered $200K to buy 8-year-old girl from mother at Walmart, police say.
- Toys R Us: Investors plan comeback for troubled retail brand.
- Minnesota: State offers third gender option on drivers' licenses.
- Pennsylvania: 3 people killed in car explosion knew one another.
POLITICS:
- Trump: President mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh.
- Jeff Flake: Senator calls Trump's comments on Ford 'appalling'.
- Brett Kavanaugh: FBI interviews in Kavanaugh investigation go beyond initial White House mandate.
- Robert Mueller: Mueller shedding more attorneys in Russia investigation.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Geoff Emerick: Beatles' sound engineer dies.
- Rihanna: Burglars targeted homes of Rihanna, other celebrities, police say.
- Fan Bingbing: China says missing actress Fan Bingbing fined for tax evasion.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Roster at 22 ahead of season opener.
- Henrik Zetterberg: Former Red Wings captain to drop puck for Red Wings home opener.
- NHL: NHL, NBC hoping to make Wednesday must-see TV for hockey.
JOBS:
- Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
- Detroit: United Children and Family Head Start hiring family service worker.
- Walled Lake: Staples hiring sales associate.
- Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
