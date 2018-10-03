News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, October 3, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Michigan Elections: 3 major proposals will appear on November ballot.
  • TrumpPresident mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh.
  • FEMA: Time set for Wednesday's test of National Wireless Emergency Alert System.
  • Sterling Heights: Man to be sentenced for starting house fire that killed teen brother.

LOCAL

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

Related Content

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • FEMA: Time set for Wednesday's test of National Wireless Emergency Alert System.
  • Florida​​​​​​: Man offered $200K to buy 8-year-old girl from mother at Walmart, police say.
  • Toys R Us: Investors plan comeback for troubled retail brand.
  • MinnesotaState offers third gender option on drivers' licenses.
  • Pennsylvania: 3 people killed in car explosion knew one another.

POLITICS:

  • Michigan Elections: 3 major proposals will appear on November ballot.
  • TrumpPresident mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh.
  • Jeff FlakeSenator calls Trump's comments on Ford 'appalling'.
  • Brett Kavanaugh: FBI interviews in Kavanaugh investigation go beyond initial White House mandate.
  • Robert Mueller: Mueller shedding more attorneys in Russia investigation.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Roster at 22 ahead of season opener.
  • Henrik Zetterberg: Former Red Wings captain to drop puck for Red Wings home opener.
  • NHL: NHL, NBC hoping to make Wednesday must-see TV for hockey.

JOBS: 

  • Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
  • DetroitUnited Children and Family Head Start hiring family service worker.
  • Walled LakeStaples hiring sales associate.
  • Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.