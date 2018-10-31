TOP STORIES Wednesday, October 31, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Halloween: Trick-or-treat times in Metro Detroit.
- Marijuana: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-1, initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.
- Tamara Greene: Norman Yatooma adds $100K reward in murder of Tamara Greene.
- Mark Bessner: Jury deadlocked in trial for former MSP trooper in Detroit teen's ATV death.
Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.
LOCAL:
- Livonia: 25-year-old Westland woman killed in single-car crash on I-96 in Livonia.
- Mega Millions: Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million, $2 million sold in Michigan.
- Haunted Michigan: The most haunted bar in Michigan, according to Thrillist.
- Eloise Hospital: Ghost hunters uncover new evidence at old Eloise hospital in Westland.
- Detroit: 2 shot, 1 killed in Detroit while passing out flyers for Good Jobs Now.
- Pittsfield Township: Lawsuit says Pittsfield Township officers let 'super drunk' driver back on road before deadly crash.
- Weather: Wet start, but should be dry for trick-or-treaters.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- GM: Automaker makes up for slowing auto sales by selling pricier cars.
- Istanbul: New airport aims to be one of world's largest.
- Google: Google X head resigns following harassment allegations.
- Cesar Sayoc: Pipe bomb suspect planned 'terrorist attack' since July, DOJ says.
- California: Power utility says its equipment may have sparked wildfire.
POLITICS:
- Obamacare: 4 ways Obamacare is changing for 2019.
- Roger Stone: Longtime Republican political operative beefs up his legal team.
- Steve Bannon: Former Trump aide interviewed by Mueller's team for at least the third time.
- US Border: Veterans slam Trump for border 'stunt'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Red Dead Redemption II: New game sets world sales record.
- William Daniels: 'Boy Meets World' star stops burglary at his own house.
- Barbra Streisand: Singer to drop anti-Trump album.
SPORTS:
- Golden Tate: Where does Golden Tate rank all-time among Detroit Lions wide receivers?
- World Series: Boston Red Sox World Series Championship Parade Coverage.
- Detroit Lions: Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 28-14.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
