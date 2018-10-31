TOP STORIES Wednesday, October 31, 2018

News

  • Halloween: Trick-or-treat times in Metro Detroit.
  • Marijuana: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-1, initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.
  • Tamara Greene: Norman Yatooma adds $100K reward in murder of Tamara Greene.
Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.

LOCAL

  • Livonia25-year-old Westland woman killed in single-car crash on I-96 in Livonia.
  • Mega Millions: Two Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million, $2 million sold in Michigan.
  • Haunted Michigan: The most haunted bar in Michigan, according to Thrillist.
  • Eloise HospitalGhost hunters uncover new evidence at old Eloise hospital in Westland.
  • Detroit: 2 shot, 1 killed in Detroit while passing out flyers for Good Jobs Now.
  • Pittsfield Township: Lawsuit says Pittsfield Township officers let 'super drunk' driver back on road before deadly crash.
  • WeatherWet start, but should be dry for trick-or-treaters.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • GMAutomaker makes up for slowing auto sales by selling pricier cars.
  • IstanbulNew airport aims to be one of world's largest.
  • GoogleGoogle X head resigns following harassment allegations.
  • Cesar Sayoc: Pipe bomb suspect planned 'terrorist attack' since July, DOJ says.
  • California: Power utility says its equipment may have sparked wildfire.

POLITICS:

  • Obamacare4 ways Obamacare is changing for 2019.
  • Roger Stone: Longtime Republican political operative beefs up his legal team.
  • Steve Bannon: Former Trump aide interviewed by Mueller's team for at least the third time.
  • US Border: Veterans slam Trump for border 'stunt'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Golden Tate: Where does Golden Tate rank all-time among Detroit Lions wide receivers?
  • World Series: Boston Red Sox World Series Championship Parade Coverage.
  • Detroit Lions: Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 28-14.

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.

