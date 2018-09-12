TOP STORIES Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Warren: Student suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing at Fitzgerald High School.
- Detroit Schools: Tensions over water reach boiling point during board meeting.
- Marijuana Poll: Michigan voters poised to approve recreational marijuana proposal.
- Hurricane Florence: Tracking the storm as it nears Carolina coast.
LOCAL:
- Sterling Heights: Father, son save couple from house fire.
- George Perles: Lawsuit claims former Michigan State AD covered up 1992 Nassar assault of athlete.
- University of Michigan: Nurses file federal lawsuit against university, threaten strike.
- Macomb County: Giant 'fatberg' found in sewer pipe.
- Detroit: Exel Taylor to be sentenced for 3-year-old's shooting outside Detroit gas station.
- Health: Officials confirm case of hepatitis A in Plymouth restaurant worker.
- Weather: Cool and foggy start Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Washington: Video shows teens robbing gas station after clerk has heart attack and falls unconscious.
- New York: Police want to know who put 'crack pipe' vending machines on Long Island.
- Vermont: Accusations of decades of child abuse lead to investigation of orphanage run by Catholic church.
- Minnesota: Eagle becomes part of firefighters' 9/11 tribute.
POLITICS:
- George W. Bush: Former president to fundraise for GOP midterm effort.
- Immigration: Texas tent facility for immigrant children to expand.
- Hurricane Florence: EPA assessing vulnerability of toxic sites in Florence's path.
- Nikki Haley: US ambassador to the United Nations warns Russia, Iran of 'dire consequences' over Syria military assault.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Democrats deluge Supreme Court nominee with written follow-up questions.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- White Boy Rick: McConaughey says 'White Boy Rick' co-star was found in Baltimore principal's office.
- Nicki Minaj: Rapper fires back at Cardi B following NY Fashion Week incident.
- A Star Is Born: Will early buzz for 'A Star Is Born' help movie shine at Oscars?
SPORTS:
- Steve Yzerman: Detroit Red Wings legend steps down as GM in Tampa Bay, won't commit to future plans.
- Michigan State: No. 25 Michigan State struggling to find its stride.
- Detroit Lions: Poor offensive line play cripples Lions in embarrassing loss to Jets.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Henry Ford Health System holding job fair Sept. 18.
- Romulus: Logos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator.
- Detroit: Construction employment fair to be held Sept. 13.
- Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
