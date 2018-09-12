News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, September 12, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Warren: Student suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing at Fitzgerald High School.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit Schools​​​​​​​: Tensions over water reach boiling point during board meeting.
  • Sterling Heights: Father, son save couple from house fire.
  • Marijuana Poll​​​​​​​: Michigan voters poised to approve recreational marijuana proposal.​​​​​​​
  • George Perles: Lawsuit claims former Michigan State AD covered up 1992 Nassar assault of athlete.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • University of Michigan: Nurses file federal lawsuit against university, threaten strike.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Macomb County: Giant 'fatberg' found in sewer pipe.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit: Exel Taylor to be sentenced for 3-year-old's shooting outside Detroit gas station.​​​​​​​
  • Health: Officials confirm case of hepatitis A in Plymouth restaurant worker.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherCool and foggy start Wednesday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hurricane Florence: Tracking the storm as it nears Carolina coast.
  • WashingtonVideo shows teens robbing gas station after clerk has heart attack and falls unconscious.
  • New York: Police want to know who put 'crack pipe' vending machines on Long Island.
  • Vermont: Accusations of decades of child abuse lead to investigation of orphanage run by Catholic church.
  • Minnesota: Eagle becomes part of firefighters' 9/11 tribute.

POLITICS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • White Boy Rick: McConaughey says 'White Boy Rick' co-star was found in Baltimore principal's office.
  • Nicki Minaj: Rapper fires back at Cardi B following NY Fashion Week incident.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • A Star Is Born​​​​​: Will early buzz for 'A Star Is Born' help movie shine at Oscars?

SPORTS:

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Henry Ford Health System holding job fair Sept. 18.
  • RomulusLogos Logistics hiring CDL-A drivers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring marketing coordinator.
  • DetroitConstruction employment fair to be held Sept. 13.
  • Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.