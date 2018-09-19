TOP STORIES Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Lawsuit accuses state of withholding key documents about abuse allegations at Detroit home for boys.
- Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions coach: 'We're not building the Patriots here. We're building the Lions'.
- Western Michigan: Case dismissed vs. mom charged after taking daughter's phone.
- Hurricane Florence: President Trump tours destruction in Carolinas.
LOCAL:
- Western Michigan: Case dismissed vs. mom charged after taking daughter's phone.
- Detroit: Police seek suspected serial rapist.
- Detroit: Lawsuit accuses state of withholding key documents about abuse allegations at Detroit home for boys.
- David DiChiera: Michigan Opera Theatre founder dies at age 83.
- Marijuana: Michigan police departments concerned about possible impact of recreational marijuana.
- Jim Fouts: Warren mayor wants state of emergency declaration over I-696 construction project delay.
- Grosse Pointe Shores: Group calls for councilman to resign after Facebook meme about sexual assault.
- Danyna Gibson: Funeral today for teen fatally stabbed inside Fitzgerald High School in Warren.
- Andrew Fiacco: Man charged in Macomb Township teen's murder, mutilation has court hearing this week.
- Weather: Brief break from the heat, shower and storm chances next.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hurricane Florence: President Trump tours destruction in Carolinas.
- Elizabeth Smart: Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper to leave prison Wednesday.
- Chicago: Partner of Chicago police officer on trial for murder said victim was a threat.
- Elon Musk: Justice Department looking at Musk comments about taking Tesla private.
- SeaWorld: SeaWorld will pay $5 million to settle fraud probe.
POLITICS:
- Hurricane Florence: President Trump tours destruction in Carolinas.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Kavanaugh accuser wants FBI investigation before testifying.
- Waste Prevention Rule: Trump administration rewrites Obama-era rule for potent greenhouse gas.
- FEMA: Senior FEMA official suspended in relation to Long investigation.
- Supreme Court: 'Dark money' groups could have to name political donors.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Sesame Street: ‘Sesame Street' clarifies Bert and Ernie aren't gay.
- London Fashion Week: Sex in the age of #MeToo.
- Andrew McCabe: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has a book deal.
SPORTS:
- Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions coach: 'We're not building the Patriots here. We're building the Lions'.
- Red Wings: Red Wings begin preseason without captain, open roster spots.
- Michigan Football: Kenyan runner sets new marathon world record in Berlin.
JOBS:
- Sterling Heights: Silver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
- Auburn Hills: Springhill Suites hiring breakfast attendant.
- Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for ticketing specialist.
- Warren: Macomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.