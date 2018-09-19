TOP STORIES Wednesday, September 19, 2018

News

  • Detroit: Lawsuit accuses state of withholding key documents about abuse allegations at Detroit home for boys.
  • Matt Patricia: Detroit Lions coach: 'We're not building the Patriots here. We're building the Lions'.
  • Hurricane Florence: President Trump tours destruction in Carolinas.

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Police seek suspected serial rapist.
  • David DiChiera: Michigan Opera Theatre founder dies at age 83.​​​​​​​
  • Marijuana: Michigan police departments concerned about possible impact of recreational marijuana.​​​​​​​
  • Jim Fouts: Warren mayor wants state of emergency declaration over I-696 construction project delay.​​​​​​​
  • Grosse Pointe Shores: Group calls for councilman to resign after Facebook meme about sexual assault.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Danyna Gibson: Funeral today for teen fatally stabbed inside Fitzgerald High School in Warren. ​​​​​​​
  • Andrew Fiacco: Man charged in Macomb Township teen's murder, mutilation has court hearing this week.
  • WeatherBrief break from the heat, shower and storm chances next.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

POLITICS:

  • Brett KavanaughKavanaugh accuser wants FBI investigation before testifying.​​​​​​​
  • Waste Prevention Rule: Trump administration rewrites Obama-era rule for potent greenhouse gas.
  • FEMA: Senior FEMA official suspended in relation to Long investigation.​​​​​​​
  • Supreme Court: 'Dark money' groups could have to name political donors.

ENTERTAINMENT:

​​​​​​​​SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Red Wings begin preseason without captain, open roster spots.
  • Michigan Football: Kenyan runner sets new marathon world record in Berlin.

JOBS: 

  • Sterling HeightsSilver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
  • Auburn Hills: Springhill Suites hiring breakfast attendant.
  • Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for ticketing specialist.
  • WarrenMacomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher.

