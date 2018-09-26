TOP STORIES Wednesday, September 26, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Construction: Contractors plan to use non-union equipment operators to restart Michigan construction projects.
- Washington DC: House to vote Wednesday on bill to avert shutdown.
- Bill Cosby: Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years in state prison.
- Detroit: Renaissance High School students, parents question firing of boys basketball coach.
LOCAL:
- Tornadoes: A deeper look at Tuesday night's possible tornadoes in SE Michigan.
- Detroit's West Side: 3 people injured when out-of-control pickup truck crashes into Detroit bus stop.
- Health: Faith, friendship carry Metro Detroit teenagers through illness.
- Frenchtown Township: Possible tornado touches down.
- Beaumont Hospital: Family awarded $130 million in medical malpractice case against Beaumont Hospital.
- Grosse Pointe: Sexual assault warrant against former Grosse Pointe officer denied due to statute of limitations.
- Hartland: Hartland High School evacuated due to possible gas leak.
- Weather: Partly cloudy with wind Wednesday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Teacher says she was fired for giving zeros to students who didn't turn in work.
- Delta: Airline's online systems back to normal after outage.
- North Carolina: Authorities widen search for missing autistic boy.
- AT&T: Company unveils new advertising business.
POLITICS:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Ford, Kavanaugh seek to bolster cases with new documents.
- James Mattis: Defense secretary says 'jury is out' on success of women in combat.
- Rod Rosenstein: GOP to subpoena McCabe memos that may detail Rosenstein's comments.
- John McCain: Former vice president calls Trump's response to McCain's death 'almost un-American'.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- CBS: Richard Parsons named 'interim chairman' of CBS board.
- The Office: You can bid on more than 500 different props from 'The Office' right now.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Andreas Athanasiou looks ripe for his best season yet with Red Wings.
- Tiger Woods: Golf star intent on changing US Ryder Cup record.
- Victor Ortiz: Boxer turns himself in on rape charge.
JOBS:
- Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
- Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
- Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
- Detroit: Cesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
- Sterling Heights: Silver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
