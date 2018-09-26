News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, September 26, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Construction: Contractors plan to use non-union equipment operators to restart Michigan construction projects.
  • Washington DCHouse to vote Wednesday on bill to avert shutdown.
  • Bill Cosby​​​​​​: Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years in state prison.
  • Detroit: Renaissance High School students, parents question firing of boys basketball coach.

LOCAL

  • Tornadoes: A deeper look at Tuesday night's possible tornadoes in SE Michigan.
  • Detroit: Renaissance High School students, parents question firing of boys basketball coach.
  • Construction: Contractors plan to use non-union equipment operators to restart Michigan construction projects.
  • Detroit's West Side: 3 people injured when out-of-control pickup truck crashes into Detroit bus stop.
  • Health: Faith, friendship carry Metro Detroit teenagers through illness.
  • Frenchtown Township: Possible tornado touches down.
  • Beaumont Hospital: Family awarded $130 million in medical malpractice case against Beaumont Hospital.
  • Grosse Pointe: Sexual assault warrant against former Grosse Pointe officer denied due to statute of limitations.
  • Hartland: Hartland High School evacuated due to possible gas leak.
  • WeatherPartly cloudy with wind Wednesday.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

Related Content

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Bill Cosby​​​​​​: Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years in state prison.
  • Florida: Teacher says she was fired for giving zeros to students who didn't turn in work.
  • Delta: Airline's online systems back to normal after outage.
  • North CarolinaAuthorities widen search for missing autistic boy.
  • AT&T: Company unveils new advertising business.

POLITICS:

  • Washington DCHouse to vote Wednesday on bill to avert shutdown.
  • Brett Kavanaugh: Ford, Kavanaugh seek to bolster cases with new documents.
  • James MattisDefense secretary says 'jury is out' on success of women in combat.
  • Rod Rosenstein: GOP to subpoena McCabe memos that may detail Rosenstein's comments.
  • John McCain: Former vice president calls Trump's response to McCain's death 'almost un-American'.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Bill Cosby​​​​​​: Cosby sentenced to 3-10 years in state prison.
  • CBS: Richard Parsons named 'interim chairman' of CBS board.
  • The Office: You can bid on more than 500 different props from 'The Office' right now.

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Andreas Athanasiou looks ripe for his best season yet with Red Wings.
  • Tiger Woods: Golf star intent on changing US Ryder Cup record.
  • Victor Ortiz: Boxer turns himself in on rape charge.

JOBS: 

  • Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
  • Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
  • Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
  • DetroitCesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
  • Sterling HeightsSilver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.