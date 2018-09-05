TOP STORIES Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Brett Kavanaugh: Day 2 of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee.
- Social Media: Senate Intel hearing with Jack Dorsey, Sheryl Sandberg on social media.
- Fiat Chrysler: Automaker invests $30M into new Chelsea Proving Grounds facility.
- Weather: Marginal risk for severe storms later today.
LOCAL:
- Tornadoes: 8 tornadoes confirmed in Michigan in past two weeks.
- Northville Township: Masked man with sawed-off shotgun robs CVS pharmacy.
- Utica: Man charged in fatal stabbing of grandfather at grandchildren's birthday.
- Clinton Township: Woman training for marathon attacked on track at Chippewa Valley High School.
- Detroit: Mother of man killed in I-94 crash in Detroit: 'You just left my son there to die'.
- Farmington Hills: 2 road workers injured when vehicle strikes truck on M-5 near Drake Road.
- Troy: Former Royal Oak Middle School teacher, tennis coach arrested for indecent exposure.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Tropical Storm Gordon: Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child when blowing down tree.
- FDA: FDA again warns against eating Honey Smacks due salmonella.
- Timothy Piazza: Parents of pledge who died during hazing ritual reach settlement with fraternity.
- Dallas: Man arrested after intentionally crashing truck into news station, police say.
- Philadelphia: Ex-Philadelphia cop charged with homicide after shooting man in back.
POLITICS:
- Obamacare: GOP lawsuit targeting Obamacare goes to court.
- Bob Woodward: Trump, others dispute Woodward book's description of unhinged leader.
- Capitol Hill: Silent protest with loud message: Stop Kavanaugh.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Law & Order: 'Law & Order: Hate Crimes' coming to NBC.
- Eminem: Rapper's album 'Kamikaze' is on track to break records.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Here's what 2018-19 Red Wings lines could look like.
- Justin Verlander: Former Tigers ace expected to pitch at Comerica Park next week for first time since trade.
- Jarrad Davis: Lions' Jarrad Davis: I love playing this game and I wouldn't want to do it anywhere else.
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
- Troy: 1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
- Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
- Belleville: Die Services International hiring press/machine operators.
- Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
