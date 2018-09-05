News

TOP STORIES Wednesday, September 5, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Brett Kavanaugh: Day 2 of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee.
  • Social Media: Senate Intel hearing with Jack Dorsey, Sheryl Sandberg on social media.
  • Fiat Chrysler: Automaker invests $30M into new Chelsea Proving Grounds facility.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherMarginal risk for severe storms later today.

LOCAL

  • Tornadoes: 8 tornadoes confirmed in Michigan in past two weeks.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  • Fiat Chrysler: Automaker invests $30M into new Chelsea Proving Grounds facility.​​​​​​​
  • Northville Township​​​​​​​​​​​​​​: Masked man with sawed-off shotgun robs CVS pharmacy.​​​​
  • Utica: Man charged in fatal stabbing of grandfather at grandchildren's birthday.
  • Clinton Township​​​​​​​: Woman training for marathon attacked on track at Chippewa Valley High School.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit​​​​​​​: Mother of man killed in I-94 crash in Detroit: 'You just left my son there to die'.​​​​​​​
  • Farmington Hills: 2 road workers injured when vehicle strikes truck on M-5 near Drake Road.
  • Troy: Former Royal Oak Middle School teacher, tennis coach arrested for indecent exposure.​​​​​​​
  • WeatherMarginal risk for severe storms later today.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Tropical Storm Gordon: Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child when blowing down tree.
  • FDA: FDA again warns against eating Honey Smacks due salmonella.
  • Timothy Piazza: Parents of pledge who died during hazing ritual reach settlement with fraternity.
  • Dallas: Man arrested after intentionally crashing truck into news station, police say.
  • PhiladelphiaEx-Philadelphia cop charged with homicide after shooting man in back.

POLITICS:

  • Brett Kavanaugh: Day 2 of Senate confirmation hearing for SCOTUS nominee.​​​​​​​
  • Social Media: Senate Intel hearing with Jack Dorsey, Sheryl Sandberg on social media.
  • Obamacare: GOP lawsuit targeting Obamacare goes to court.
  • Bob Woodward​​​​​: Trump, others dispute Woodward book's description of unhinged leader.
  • Capitol Hill: Silent protest with loud message: Stop Kavanaugh.

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Here's what 2018-19 Red Wings lines could look like.
  • Justin Verlander: Former Tigers ace expected to pitch at Comerica Park next week for first time since trade.
  • Jarrad Davis: Lions' Jarrad Davis: I love playing this game and I wouldn't want to do it anywhere else.

JOBS: 

  • Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
  • Troy1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
  • Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
  • BellevilleDie Services International hiring press/machine operators.
  • Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.