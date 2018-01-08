Topgolf breaks ground on first Michigan location; set to open in late 2018

DETROIT - Topgolf is getting ready to open up in Michigan this year.

The sports entertainment venue announced Auburn Hills will officially be the home of its first Michigan location, which will feature a 65,000 square foot venue, projected to open in late 2018.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Topgolf, a premier entertainment destination, to Auburn Hills,” said Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel. “Topgolf is the perfect complement to our entertainment district near Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. As Michigan’s first location, we are honored they chose Auburn Hills. Our City Council and staff has worked diligently to support this exciting project, and we are looking forward to having them as part of our community.”

The 16-acre property will be located along the southwest corner of I-75 and Joslyn Road. Topgolf estimates it will serve approximately 450,000 visitors in its first year of operation.

Here's more info from Auburn Hills Development:

What is Topgolf? TopGolf stands for “Target Oriented Practice Golf.” Think of it like bowling or darts, but for golf. When it’s your turn, you hit a golf ball containing a personalized microchip into one of 11 targets ranging from 20 to 240 yards away. Every section of every target has a reader that detects the microchip in your golf ball. That reader computes your score based on the accuracy and distance of the shot and then sends the score to your bay screen. So, pencil and paper are not needed to keep score in this game.

Topgolf Auburn Hills will include approximately 3,000 square feet of private event space and 102 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at one time. It will feature an outstanding chef-driven menu, top-shelf drinks, 270 big screen TVs, and music. The facility will be open year-round and programming will include events for kids and families, social leagues, golf tournaments, golf instruction and more.

Lowe's was originally slated to take the 16 acre space between I-75 and Great Lakes Crossing Drive, but the project didn't move forward.

