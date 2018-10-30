Topgolf on schedule to open first Michigan location by end of 2018

Topgolf is getting ready to open up in Michigan this year.

The sports entertainment venue announced in January that Auburn Hills will be the home of its first Michigan location, which will feature a 65,000 square foot venue.

The project broke ground earlier this year, and is on schedule to open before the end of the year, a Topgolf official confirmed.

The 16-acre property will be located along the southwest corner of I-75 and Joslyn Road. Topgolf estimates it will serve approximately 450,000 visitors in its first year of operation.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Topgolf, a premier entertainment destination, to Auburn Hills,” said Auburn Hills Mayor Kevin McDaniel. “Topgolf is the perfect complement to our entertainment district near Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. As Michigan’s first location, we are honored they chose Auburn Hills. Our City Council and staff has worked diligently to support this exciting project, and we are looking forward to having them as part of our community.”

Lowe's was originally slated to take the 16 acre space between I-75 and Great Lakes Crossing Drive, but the project didn't move forward.

Topgolf currently had a virtual location at MGM Grand in Detroit.

