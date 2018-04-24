Toronto van attack: 10 killed, 15 injured, suspected driver in custody

TORONTO, Canada - Residents in Toronto are feeling heartbreak, disbelief and fury after a man in a Ryder rental van plowed down the sidewalk of one of the busiest streets in the city.

Officials said 10 people were killed and 15 were injured in the attack. A mile-long stretch of Yonge Street is covered in police barricades and crime scene tape as police continue to investigate.

Canadian officials said the suspected driver is Alek Minassian, 25. He is accused of driving 50 mph down the sidewalk on Yonge Street before police caught up to him blocks away.

As he was taken into custody, Minassian asked officers to shoot him, pretending to pull out a gun, police said. Toronto officers didn't shoot him, and he is in custody.

The wreckage left by the attack spans more than a mile.

Residents were left dazed and wondering why someone would purposefully drive on the sidewalk to hurt pedestrians.

