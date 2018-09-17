Tow truck driver injured in hit-and-run; Pittsfield Twp. police looking for suspect

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A tow truck driver was injured in a hit-and-run Sunday morning after assisting a disabled vehicle in Pittsfield Township, police said.

The 37-year-old male, a Pittsfield Township resident, was returning to his tow truck after assisting the vehicle on northbound State Road when he was struck and fell to the ground, according to investigators.

The worker was wearing a reflective safety vest and the tow truck's emergency lights were activated when he was hit, police said. The disabled vehicle had already left the scene.

An uninvolved motorist came upon the tow truck driver and called 911, according to investigators. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that struck the worker was described as an older sedan with possible damage to the front end, passengers side and windshield. Investigators said it may have been from the Saline area.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information on the suspect is asked to contact Pittsfield Police at 734-822-4911. An investigation is ongoing.

