A crash on M-14 in Plymouth Township closed the freeway July 21, 2018. (WDIV)

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - All lanes of westbound M-14 at Sheldon Road are closed in Plymouth Township due to a crash.

View: Traffic map

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.