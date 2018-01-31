Train carrying congressional Republicans to GOP retreat hits truck

Lawmaker on the train to the GOP retreat passes on this picture of the garbage truck that their train hit (Frank Thorp, NBC)

Republican lawmaker says train carrying GOP House members to retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck.

The train was carrying House and Senate Republicans to the retreat in West Virginia when it hit the truck, Congressman Carlos Curbelo, of Florida, said on MSNBC.

“Thankfully it does appear that most people are OK here, some minor injuries,” he said, adding he hoped the driver and any passengers in the truck were also unharmed.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders on GOP train accident:

"The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff."

Story is developing.

Sources say @SpeakerRyan is fine. He was not injured in the train crash with a truck as GOP lawmakers travel to WVA retreat. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 31, 2018

President Trump has been made aware of train incident involving GOP lawmakers en route to West Virginia retreat, White House says. — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 31, 2018

