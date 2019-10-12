Train derailment, possible hazmat situation in Dearborn being investigated

DEARBORN, Mich. - Police, firefighters and a hazmat team responded to a train derailment in Dearborn Friday night.

The City of Dearborn provided video of the scene, which can be watched in the video player above.

That video shows multiple train cars tossed around the tracks in the area of Dix and Miller.

Authorities say the incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday and when first responders got to the scene, they made a dangerous discovery.

As of Saturday morning, there was no update from Dearborn city officials on what the train might have been carrying or the cause of the crash.

There are no reports of any serious injuries. The roads are closed in the area surrounding the crash.

Officers were encouraged not to approach the train and to stay at least 500 feet away. One train car possibly contains hazardous materials.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.