Train strikes car in Monroe

MONROE, Mich. - Police and fire officials responded Thursday to a collision between a train and an automobile in Monroe.

According to police, a car driving southbound on Dixie Highway had turned left onto eastbound Elm Avenue crossing the train tracks where a northbound train struck the vehicle broadside.

The driver of the car had disregarded the activated railroad crossing gate and signals when making the turn, police said.

The driver and occupant of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Promedica Toledo Hospital.

No one else was injured in the collision.

