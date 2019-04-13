Trash dumping in Detroit prompts cleanup effort

DETROIT - Local 4 first told you about the widespread dumping all over a Detroit neighborhood. We got the city and police involved.

There have been a lot of updates since then. The blocks north of Schoolcraft and east of Evergreen on Detroit’s west side are a mess.

The city, police and neighbors all agree--it is a health hazard. Someone is dumping trash in empty lots

on top of the illegal dumping seen here by all of the vacant homes.

It is an area that attracts illegal dumpers and now rats among other things could move in to make matters worse.

There was a massive cleanup effort underway Saturday. The City of Detroit is working to get all of this cleaned up as quickly as possible.

This all happened after police investigators combed through several of these sites and found that the filthy trash was coming from this very area.

As the cleanup effort continues, police say you can expect fines and even arrests as they track down the people dumping here.

The City of Detroit is encouraging residents to use its Improve Detroit App to send pictures of similar problems.

