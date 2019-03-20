Trash hauler in Orion Township has permit pulled after months of complaints about missed trash days

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - After months of complaints the Orion Township Board unanimously voted to rescind Odd Job Disposal’s operating permit.

“We have been inundated with complaints since December,” Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett said.

Trash pickup is late and recyclable pickup hasn't happened for weeks.

“We’ve been begging them for information,” Barnett said.

Information and a plan to fix the service issues never came.

“They started out pretty good,” Odd Jobs customer Christopher Stanek said. “Then it started rapidly declining. We would go two, three weeks without recyclables being picked up.”

People weren’t getting any response from the company, compounding the situation.

“They just don’t come,” Odd Jobs customer James LaCroix said. “They say they’re coming and they never come. It was kind of a nightmare.”

Orion Township only permits haulers. It doesn’t contract with them. That means all Odd Jobs customers have three remaining permitted companies to contact. Orion Township is putting all the information on its website, oriontownship.org.

All these problems have the board considering putting out a request for proposal for a single hauler. Many communities in Oakland County have gone to contracting with a single hauler because of the cost savings for residents as well as the lessening of the wear and tear on the roads.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.