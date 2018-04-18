Treatment of Muslim woman called into question at Michigan Department of Corrections

DETROIT - A 26-year-old pregnant inmate teamed up with the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Michigan to file a civil rights complaint against the Michigan Department of Corrections.

The woman, Siwatu-Salama Ra, has been an inmate since March after being convicted on felonious assault and felony firearm charges.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations in Michigan, CAIR, held a press conference today to discuss the civil rights complaint.

Dawud Walid, the executive director, said Ra was denied access to a hijab and a Quran.

"MDOC would not allow her her own holy book to read, instead they tried giving her a Bible," said Walid.

Walid said his group contacted the MDOC several times and offered to donate a Quran to the facility for Ra, but was not able to do so.

Amy Doukoure with CAIR said Ra is not being given meal accommodations either. She cannot eat pork as part of her religious beliefs.

"Many of the meals that are cooked at MDOC are cooked with pork products. Muslims are prohibited from eating pork. She's had to abstain from taking in many meals resulting in weight loss during her last trimester of pregnancy," said Doukoure.

Chris Gautz, a spokesperson for the MDOC, said they do not serve pork at any of their facilities. Gautz also said Ra did not come into prison wearing a hijab, and when she requested one, they gave her a form immediately to order a hijab. The hijab is expected to arrive at the facility next week.

Gautz also said Ra signed a document stating she did not want the religious meals. Doukoure said Ra did not know she was signing a form that would deny her the non-meat option and that the form stated the meals would be vegan.

"They didn't explain to her that was a meal accommodations," said Doukoure.

The second civil rights complaint is about a woman who is well-known in the African-American Muslim community. Marna Muhammmad said she wanted to visit Ra as a clergy member, and came with a document showing her mosque, but was denied a visit.

The MDOC responded to that complaint saying Muhammad did not show proper documentation.

CAIR is not asking for any money in the complaint, but just wants to raise awareness and "see change" in the MDOC.

"Regarding the allegations that this prisoner was not allowed a hijab or religious meals while she was in segregation is not true. This prisoner has never been in segregation. She came to prison without a hijab and upon her arrival did not request one until prison staff asked her if she wanted one. When she did, she was provided with the forms to fill out to purchase one. Our supplier indicates she should be receiving it next week.

"The prisoner signed a document that she did not wish to receive the religious meals that are offered. Along with the regular diet that is provided to all prisoners, which she has access to, she is also given three free protein snacks daily - that include meat - to supplement her nutrition. This is something we do for all our pregnant prisoners.

"Regarding the other individual and her complaint. The department is not questioning the validity of the mosque. The individual showed up at the prison with a piece of paper with no letterhead or official markings and expected to be let into the prison. We have a process in place for these requests to enter as a clergy member. Since she was unable to produce the necessary documents, she was advised she could submit an application to come into the prison to counsel and spiritually guide prisoners as an outreach volunteer, but she has not begun that process. She is still welcome to do so at any time."

