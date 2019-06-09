Tree trimmer killed by power lines in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Fire crews from Southfield, Ferndale and West Bloomfield responded to a tree trimmer who had been electrocuted by a power line and was stuck in a tree.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, the tree trimmer connected with a power line near a home on Lexington Parkway. DTE Energy shut down the power while crews removed the body from the tree.

The investigation is ongoing.

DTE Energy released the following statement Saturday night:

We at DTE Energy are deeply saddened to learn that an independent tree trimmer came into contact with one of our power lines while trimming a tree in Southfield and unfortunately passed away. This is a tragic reminder of the importance of safety around power lines. Our thoughts and prayers are with the person’s family and friends.

