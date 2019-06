SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Fire crews from Southfield, Ferndale and West Bloomfield responded to a tree trimmer who had been shocked by a power line and was stuck in a tree.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, there were downed power lines near a home on Lexington Parkway. DTE Energy shut down the power while crews removed the unconscious victim from the tree.

The investigation is ongoing.

