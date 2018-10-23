Trenton doctor facing embezzlement charges

TRENTON, Mich. - A private practice doctor in Trenton who was elected by his peers at Beaumont Hospital to be chief of the medical staff is facing embezzlement charges.

Iqbal Nasir is out on bond after facing a judge Monday, accused of embezzling $100,000. He denies any wrongdoing.

The high-ranking and well-known doctor is now defending his practice and reputation after these allegations surfaced.

Nasir isn't employed by Beaumont, but he runs a practice inside the hospital and second location in Brownstown Township.

He is also the president of the medical committee at Beaumont Trenton and that's the group of doctors police said he stole from.

Nasir's attorney Dov Lustig said his client is appalled by the charges.

"If someone's going to lodge allegations of this nature, of the chief of staff of Trenton, why not put your name on the letter," he said.

Police said the embezzlement goes back to 2015, but investigators haven't said how the money was allegedly funneled. The attorney insisting it was one check deposited accidentally.

Beaumont Hospitals is distancing itself from Nasir. It released the following statement:

"Dr. Nasir was not appointed as chief of staff by Beaumont. He is a physician in a private clinical practice elected by his peers to be chief of the medical staff, a separate, independent body. The medical staff funds and controls the private bank account at issue. Beaumont and our donors do not contribute to it. The account covers professional development expenses, such as continuing medical education. The allegations against Dr. Nasir do not involve patient care, our highest priority. We will work with local law enforcement and cooperate with this investigation. Dr. Nasir has some administrative duties at the hospital, and leadership is evaluating appropriate next steps regarding those duties."

The doctor surrendered his passport to police this afternoon since he is out on bond. His attorney said he will fight the charges and work to clear his name.

