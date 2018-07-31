Trial ordered for Plymouth man accused of killing co-worker in Detroit barbershop

DETROIT - A 29-year-old Plymouth man accused of shooting and killing his coworker at a barbershop in Detroit will head to trial in the case, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Jamar Levon Woodmore, a Plymouth native, who is accused for fatally shooting Leon Webb, 27, was at the 36th District Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. A judge decided the case would be sent to a trial.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Woodmore shot and killed Webb after they got in a fight June 28 at The Final Kut barbershop on 7 Mile Road.

"It is alleged that, on that day, Woodmore and Webb had a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight outside of the shop. It is further alleged that, after losing the fight, Woodmore went to his car, retrieved a hand gun, and fatally shot Webb. Woodmore fled the location in his car. Webb was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead," reads a statement from the Prosecutor's Office.

Surveillance video from the across the street shows the men fighting on the sidewalk outside the barbershop. The surveillance video was expected to be a key part into determining whether the case would go to trial.

Woodmore turned himself in to police about one month ago. He faces charges including first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

