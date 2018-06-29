Trial ordered in slaying of man found in car trunk at Michigan tow yard

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - A 48-year-old man has been ordered to stand trial in the slaying of another man whose body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car at a southern Michigan tow yard.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that a court hearing for Marko McGee was Thursday. McGee of Battle Creek is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Diabulo White.

Police have said that White's girlfriend found his naked body May 21 when she went to retrieve the car.

Prosecutors said White was beaten with a hammer and possibly strangled. He also had gasoline poured on him.

McGee has said the killing was in self-defense. Defense attorney Melissa Heffner told Calhoun County District Judge Frank Line Thursday that McGee's side of the story "will come out later."

