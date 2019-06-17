Troopers find 28 grams of ketamine, 49 ecstasy pills during traffic stop in Oakland County

Drugs and cash confiscated June 17, 2019, in Springfield Township. (WDIV)

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - State police troopers confiscated 28 grams of ketamine and 49 ecstasy pills during a traffic stop in Oakland County, according to authorities.

Troopers spoke to a 28-year-old Trenton man around 1:30 a.m. Monday near I-75 in Springfield Township.

When authorities searched the vehicle, they found the ketamine, ecstasy pills and about $17,000 in cash, police said.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

