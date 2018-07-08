Violent protests in Haiti leaves Michigan church group stranded

TROY, Mich. - Several people from a local church are stuck in Haiti after chaos broke out.

The Haitian government suspended a fuel price hike Saturday, after widespread violence broke out across the capital and in the northern city of Cap-Haitien.

Via Facetime and thousands of miles away in Haiti, Chris Barnett and Don Lee are still counting their blessings. They are a part of a mission group called ‘Mission of Hope.' It’s about 60 of them, 44 are members of Kensington Church in Troy.

Things in Haiti are tense because the Haitian government suspended a fuel price hike Saturday, after widespread violence broke out across the capital.

Local 4 talked to both Chris Barnett and Don Lee via Facetime.

"All things considered, we’re pretty blessed right now," Barnett said. "As far as our safety, we’re actually pretty safe right where we're at."

“We’re not out, in the streets. We’re pretty much around here, but the people around us -- it’s amazing how the Haitian people are coming into our compound, and just serving us, washing our clothes, talking to us," Lee said.

The Facetime video signal went out in the middle of the conversation, and we could only hear audio from them. They said they couldn’t leave Haiti because several airlines are canceling flights into the country,

“We were disappointed for sure, when we found out our flights were being canceled into Port Au Prince,” said Barnett.

Meanwhile, Justin Warns with Kensington Church said the church has been in constant communication with the U.S. Embassy and the Mission Team. They believe everything will turn out OK.

"All we’re doing is inviting people to pray, both for the Mission of Hope, our teams and families down there, and also praying for the situation and unrest," said Warns.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.