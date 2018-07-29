Troy family offers reward for dog missing since May

This past May 12th was a very bad day for Troy single mother of one, Rania Nicholas. A day, she says, changed her life forever.

Nicholas was rushing to get to her son’s First Holy Communion, when she was overcome by pain.

She found herself in an emergency room suffering from an appendix attack.

Her phone rang.

Her father was in hysterics, saying that the toy poodle she got for her son for his birthday had dashed off and couldn’t be found.

“I was a new dog owner, I didn’t know about microchipping and he didn’t have his collar on.” Nicholas says.

“Since that Saturday, my life has changed forever,” she says.

All summer, Rania has been on a never ending campaign to find her dog she named “Kingston.”

She and her 9 year old son have teamed up, plastered Kingston’s picture all over their vehicle and have gone door, to door, to door in a desperate search this vital part of their little family.

It is a search that hasn’t resulted in any success.

1,000 flyers have been put up. As they days turn into months, many flyers have been taken down. But Nicholas says she will just keep going and never give up her search for Kingston.

Nicholas knows that there are many other families in her shoes, searching for a missing pet. “For the Love of Louie” is a wonderful Facebook page where animal lovers work hard to reunite found animals with their families.

But for Nicholas, nothing has worked.

She is holding on to the hope that someone saw the tiny pup and brought Kingston into their home.

She is hoping that by speaking to us this weekend, that a fresh a set of eyes will see Kingston’s picture, hear her pleas and help bring Kingston home.

A reward of $1,000 is being offered.

