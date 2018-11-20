Troy firefighters rescue person trapped in vehicle after hitting tree

TROY, Mich. - Firefighters with the Troy Fire Department rescued a person who was trapped inside a truck after the vehicle slid off the road and hit a tree early Tuesday morning.

Here's the info from Troy police:

The Troy Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle extrication at the scene of an injury traffic crash on Rochester Road, south of Square Lake Road, at Fairways. Weather conditions at the time were snow and ice covered roads, making response to the incident treacherous, and operations at the scene very challenging.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the vehicle, a Ford Ranger pickup truck, had left the roadway, slamming into a tree, entrapping the driver. With the driver’s door pinned against the tree, disentanglement would be difficult without assistance.

Firefighters used Hurst Hydraulic tools (Jaws of Life) to open the passenger’s door, and to force the passenger’s seat away from the patient, providing more room to maneuver. After a few minutes, it was determined this would not provide sufficient access to the patient.

Simultaneously, a crew from Rescue 4 worked on the driver’s side to attempt to remove the back door to gain access to the patient. When this proved inadequate, A & M Towing Service was utilized to pull the vehicle away from the tree, so better access could be provided to the driver’s door while the patient was stabilized by paramedics from Alliance Mobile Health.

Firefighters were then able to continue using hydraulic tools to force the door open, providing paramedics the necessary access to the patient. Firefighters operated at the scene for approximately 45 minutes. This was a single vehicle accident. No additional vehicles were damaged or involved.

Once removed, the patient was treated and transported by Alliance Mobile Health to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is not known. Troy Police are investigating the accident and its cause.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.