Troy officer cleared in fatal shooting of man trying to attack police with knives

A man was fatally shot by police officers April 9, 2018 in Troy. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A Troy police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man armed with knives who was trying to attack officers, according to authorities.

The incident happened April 9 in the 4900 block of Saddle Brook Court, near John R and Long Lake roads.

Prosecutors determined the officer fired his weapon as a lawful use of force and was in defense of the officer and other officers at the scene.

Evidence markers identify a knife and a Taser at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Troy. (WDIV)

Officers were called to the area around 7:30 a.m. on a domestic call. The caller told dispatchers that a family member was being "assaultive" and had multiple knives.

Two police vehicles arrived at the scene -- one marked and one unmarked.

Lt. Josh Jones said Robert George Issa, 23, ran at the marked vehicle and tried gaining access to both vehicles. A stun gun was deployed but was ineffective.

Police said Issa continued moving forward and refused to comply with commands. He was shot and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Evidence markers were placed next to a knife and a stun gun at the scene. A nearby vehicle was hit by several bullets.

No other arrests were made.

Authorities said Issa suffered from mental health issues and officers had been called to the home three times over the last year.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.