Troy police investigating fraudulent signatures on medical marijuana petition

TROY, Mich. - Police are investigating irregularities in signatures on a medical marijuana-related petition submitted to the clerk’s office in Troy on July 31.

According to authorities, the petition, submitted by the political committee People for a Responsible Troy, was found to have forged signatures, duplicate signatures and other signature-related problems.

“The city of Troy will not tolerate attempts to interfere with a lawful and fair election process,” said city manager Mark Miller. “I am confident that the Troy Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a thorough, professional investigation of this criminal matter.”

The aim of the petition was to place a proposal question on the ballot for the Nov. 6 general election that would amend the city charter to allow licensing of medical marijuana facilities in Troy.

Authorities said the petition contained 2,524 valid signatures, falling short of the required 2,925 signatures. The irregularities were noted during review and were subsequently reported to the Troy Police Department.

Investigators found forged signatures, including those of prominent local politicians that previously opposed medical marijuana facility-related initiatives in addition to signatures from individuals not registered to vote in Troy during the police investigation, authorities said.

The Troy Police Department is working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the election irregularities.

The investigation is ongoing.

